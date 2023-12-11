Tunde Ednut had asked fans of Davido and Wizkid to choose their best quote from the ones written by the two singers

They had both stated that the if weekend would be sweet, a certain day of the week would determine

Many people chose both singer's quote as they clash to support their favourite singer and his quote

Former musician, Tunde Ednut has asked his fans to choose the quote that they love the most between the one written by Davido and Wizkid.

Fans struggle to pick between Davido and Wizkid's quotes. photo credit @davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Davido had written that if the weekend would be sweet, it is Wednesday that would determine while Wizkid stated that if the weekend would be sweet, it is Monday that would determine.

Fans choose clash as they pick best quote

Many of Ednut's fans took to the comment section to air their views. Some sat on the fence. Despite Davido being the most followed Nigerian singer on Instagram, many thought he would win the contest.

This is not the first time that the fans of the two singers would be choosing between the two singers.

A few months ago, they made their choice known between Davido's tour and that of Wizkid's.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Ednut

Netizens have reacted to the quote made by the former music act. Here are some of the comments below.

@eko.savage:

"Rich men drop quote you want make I dey argue with dem."

@yourprincecharming01:

"Bigwiz is right,but if you think davido is right you're also right."

@goya_menor:

"If weekend go sweet, Na based on your account balance you go know."

@__sharon.xx:

"Na for this comment section i know say people wey love Wizkid pass David, see as the love choke even for Davido blog."

@ibrolee___:

"Na person wey wan share money today Dey correct ."

@iam_slimcase:

"Weekend wey go sweet Na Obi’s house we go know."

@wizkidfcforever:

"Too much talk no dey full basket!! Weekend way go sweet na Monday we go know!."

@wizkidayoreigns:

"If it’s not Wizkid who else? Ah! Stop stressing us."

@amietorii:

"Big wiz said it’s from Monday so it’s from Monday."

@__funkygold:

"The one that Bigwiz said."

@mistabosco:

"If u support wizkid tap here."

Source: Legit.ng