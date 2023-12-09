Wizkid has been seen dancing and taking some great steps to the song Money Gee made for him

In the recording, the singer was all smiles while he danced to the rhythm of the song which was playing

He had in his hands a glass of drink and he was smoking heavily while showing off his happiness

Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has shown that he indeed appreciates Money Gee and his musical efforts.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Money Gee, aka God over everything made a song for Wizkid and the singer loved the music. He was given N20 million reward for it.

Wizkid dances to Money Gee's song. Photo credit @wizkdayo/@money_gee34

Source: Instagram

The singer was sighted at a club making heavy moves as he danced joyfully to Money Gee's song.

Happiness and satisfaction were seen all over his face while he held his glass of drink and was smoked in the video posted on Instagram

This is coming after allegations were made against the singer and Money Gee. It was claimed that the N20 million Wizkid gave him was to redeem his glory.

It was also alleged that Money Gee invoked some spirits so that Wizkid could drop the N20 million after he made a song for the singer.

See the video here:

Fans react to the way Wizkid was dancing to Money Gee's song

Reactions have trailed the way Wizkid danced at the club to Money Gee's song. Here are some of the comments below.

@stargirl.favour:

"We love both him, GOE and the music together."

@parker_ojugo:

"Every thing about this man is stress free big bird no be guy name."

@wogan_1313:

"Only one bigwiz of Africa."

@slimrossa:

"Na Wizkid be the only celebrity in Nigeria right now, my baby trend effortlessly."

@heleneneoche:

"Dance with no stress ."

@karmorich':

"You are my daddy."

@nickiegoldee:

"My love for wizkid ehh, his dance , tell me why I won't get happy if I see him."

@slim_boss:

"Big wizy too get style Asin you no fit watch his video without big smile’s ."

@djmims_lagos:

"When Grace talk aay he wan talk."

@parker_ojugo:

"Every thing about this man is stress free big bird no be guy name."

Money Gee apologises for refusing to buy Mercedes Benz

Legit. ng had reported that Money Gee has begged his fans for not listening to their suggestion about the choice of car to buy.

Many of his supporters had sent him messages suggesting the best brand of car to buy after Wizkid gave him N20 million for the song he dedicated to the singer.

He stated that he would be the one to maintain the whip which was why he went for an economical brand.

Source: Legit.ng