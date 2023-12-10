The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards in Ghana have given two posthumous awards to late singer Mohbad

He was also immortalized with an annual award category, Supreme Imole Rookie Street-Hop Artiste of the Year

The singer was scheduled to receive his award nomination and approval letter before his untimely death

Late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba better known as Mohbad has been given two posthumous awards in Ghana.

The singer who unfortunately passed away in his prime at 27 was given the Supreme African Street-Hop Artist of the Year and Supreme African Song of the Year ( Beast and Peace) by the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards in Ghana.

The singer was said to be scheduled to receive his award nomination and approval letter before he, unfortunately, passed under controversial circumstances.

Ghana Award organiser name award after Mohbad

The organizers of the prestigious award also honoured the late singer with an award category that would be given to the best artists every year.

Supreme Imole Rookie Street-Pop Artiste of the Year was used to immortalize him.

A lot had happened since his demise, many celebrities have called for justice for the late singer while some were arrested and detained. Police had uncovered how the singer was given three injections which led to his death.

Fans react to the award given to late Mohbad

Reactions have trailed the awards given to the late singer. Here are some of the comments below.

May I never be celebrated posthumously, may I never die young, may I never get fame through death.

@holy_spireet:

"May Mohbad’s soul rest in eternal peace."

@arinola7359':

"Loju won Imole di Legend."

@kissgwennie:

"Wunmi or the mother should go and retrieve it."

@mojirayooluwa:

"And I promised myself not to cry again. Iwo Olorun, why dem kill this boy bayiii."

@amazing_.gracious_':

"When light cometh darkness disappears. ## Imole lives on."

@onyiyechi648:

"Nigeria no recognize their own mtcheew. Imole I wish you never stayed in this country thank you Ghana and thank you The supreme dynamic talent academy. I guess the family never knew he more than a son to them guess they won't have buried him like that at the start."

@abikepeperenpe:

"Even in d€ath he keeps shining."

@shandybim_couture:

"Congratulations Liam m."

Source: Legit.ng