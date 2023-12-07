Despite his recent good work being sampled on his timeline, Nigerian actor Yul Edochie ignited another round of fury online

The actor was invited to the annual Christmas celebration of an orphanage home in Abuja, and he revealed a wonderful experience when over 2000 kids

But many of the actor's fans who saw the video outraged him once again for his marital crisis and refused to see things from his perspective

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has stirred up a new wave of controversy online, even after showcasing his recent charitable efforts on his timeline.

The renowned star had the privilege of participating in the annual Christmas celebration at an orphanage in Abuja. He shared a touching moment when over 2000 underprivileged children eagerly rushed to welcome him on stage.

Yul Edochie attends annual orphanage Christmas party Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Expressing his heartfelt thanks and humility on his social media platform, Yul conveyed his gratitude for the genuine love he experienced from the kids.

Despite the positive gesture, a significant number of the actor's followers, upon encountering the viral content, chose to focus on his marital crisis.

See his video below

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s video

Legit.ng captured the video below:

yemisikunlipe:

"Innocent children who are not on social media to see all the wickedness you and juju ekwensu have been doing to Queen May. Always seeking validation from social media. Always competing with May but e still no carry weight."

tbaby721:

"Children who don't understand anything nawaoooo."

worldwide_edodavid:

"You are loved biko …. See street love. Social media dey pretend…. When they see u in real life, they will bowwww."

judy_obasiyul_autism:

"Yesterday they were 2000 orphans now they are your fans. What Mrs Obasi's kpekus cannot do in this world doesn't exist,"

toscani_exclusivewears:

"Yul no be dey call dem to gather hug yu wit your hands wide open beckoning on dem abii my eyes no dey see again? Nobody hates yu dear, we r only disappointed by your heartless behaviors towards your real wife our Queen May."

nneomaonyibest:

"Try give them something even if na pure water ,wish kind Sapa Outings be this."

iamireneije:

"Innocent children who doesn’t know that your no longer in the trend…Hahaha,pls stop deceiving yourself."

official_yvette:

"God cannot use you oooo, if he could use you definitely u won’t engage in infidelity and be proud about it. Not my sweet JESUS, he can’t use u."

May Edochie makes money rain among youths

Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May Edochie, gained more fans after a video of her spraying cash at an Enugu show went viral.

The mother of three was seen at a jubilant end-of-year concert in Enugu, displaying her charm.

May captivated the audience by taking centre stage with a stack of N500 notes to spray at the youths at the event.

Source: Legit.ng