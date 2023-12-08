Former Nigerian beauty queen and ExMBGN Mitchel Ihezue's husband, Nicholas Ukachukwu, revealed the story of how they met

The beauty influencer's lush wedding was the talk of the town, with dignitaries from all walks of life attending

The billionaire disclosed that he pulled a joke on the ex-beauty queen by testing her choice of man before marrying her

Businessman Nicholas Ukachukwu, husband of former Nigerian beauty pageant winner and ExMBGN Mitchel Ihezue, recently shared the intriguing story of their meeting.

Dignitaries from various spheres attended their extravagant wedding, which attracted attention online.

Mitchel Ihezue's billionaire husband shares their love story Credit: @sabiradio

During the wedding reception, the billionaire businessman disclosed a playful prank he had orchestrated. He had asked the ex-beauty queen if she would consider marrying a pastor, to which she willingly agreed. Unknown to Mitchell, it was a test initiated by Nicholas, who was interested in her.

In expressing gratitude during the vote of thanks, Nicholas appreciated the divine intervention that led to their wedding ceremony, deeming it a grand event.

See Mitchel Ihezue's husband's video here:

Netizens react Mitchel Ihezue's husband's testimony

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lynda__roses:

"That little boy needs her more he won’t let her go that hand is sealed with love forever congratulation dearly."

travel_liesure10:

"Awwwww, she has good head in her shoulders. Bless their union."

fridawiththegoodhair:

"Thank God I’ve brought out my dress for Sunday service."

kellywhyte16:

"Those ones making noise while the groom is talking are the ones that will come up with different stories later, Noisemakers everywhere. Congratulations beautiful couple."

nnekaopara3:

"Hope those club ladies are listening..he met her in church."

pharm.mma:

"Odiegwu we can smell a rich man by dressing , cologne, shoes , wristwatch , even shades Oga Dey play."

ola_cheedah:

"Naija br0ke men and ndi what do you bring to the table don cry tire today .chest pain don almost kee dem as the man gave her Range Rovers as wedding gift ,dey never expererit .dey dir dey shout what do u bring to the table while real men no send."

Mitchel Ihezue's pre-wedding photos with Igbo billionaire trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mitchell Ihezue's pre-wedding photos trended online as she prepared to tie the knot with Nigerian billionaire Nicholas Ukachukwu.

The wedding is set to take place three years after the billionaire lost his wife.

The former Miss Universe Nigeria took to Instagram to share her pre-wedding photos as she informed her fans that she was officially off the market.

