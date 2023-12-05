Popular singer Flavour N'abania has shared a fun video of him with skit maker Nasty Blaq online

In the short video, Flavour was seen handing five bundles of dollar notes to the funnyman, who wore a smile on his face

The fun video has since stirred reactions from many of Flavour fans, who took to the comment section to share diverse opinions about the video

Talented singer Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania or simply Flavour, has stirred reactions with a fun video of him with Asibi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, aka Nasty Blaq.

In the video Flavour shared on his Instagram page on Monday, December 4, the singer was spotted with Nasty Blaq, who looked delighted to see him.

Flavour, who was dragged over his fashion sense, went on to hand Nasty Blaq five bundles of dollar notes as they vibed to the singer's new jam 'Big Baller.'

The video appeared to signified that Flavour was a big baller willing to spend money.

Watch the fun video of Flavour with Nasty Blaq below:

People react to Flavour's video with Nasty Blaq

nastyblaq:

"Christmas don sure for me."

goldenboywisdom_music:

"I swear no be lie daddy is me goldenboy your son."

fabricsbyzinnyjayglobal_:

"Really What’s Going On Here I’ll NEVER Be Poor."

afam_bu_oma_:

"Flavor and dripping mad jams every Christmas eh 2019 it was Awele 2020 it was Berna 2021 was Level 2022 was Game changer now 2023 song wey get Evian inside Big Baller @2niteflavour Odogwu ki bu no cap."

djsparkvevo:

"See vibes na, na money go shame."

phoenixthe1st:

"One bundle for Christmas it’s plenty."

ben_kayceee:

"Money is nothing, that’s why I give out a lot of it… especially when I’m sleeping."

