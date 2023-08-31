Nigerian highlife maestro Flavour N'abania uniquely represented the country and its culture in one of his shows overseas

A video shared on the singer's official social media handle showed the sweet moment he performed in a luxuriant greenfield in Amsterdam

The indigenous music talent was surrounded by his Caucasian fans, who were thrilled by his amazing performance

Nigerian highlife maestro Flavour N'abania performed recently in an close gathering of his Caucasian fans in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Baby Oku hitmaker sang to a few people sitting lovingly on the grassy ground while he sat on a high stool with his guitar.

Flavour hosts Oyinbo fans in a lush green open field Credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

Flavour also went on to explain the meaning of his song lyrics and stated the genre of music he specializes in.

See the video below

Flavour's field performance sparks reaction online

Legit.ng compiled some the sweet takes from fans and celebrities below:

poco_lee:

"Ijele Worldwide."

magnus_somuadina:

"He take Africa music beyond the country we are super proud of you king❤️."

marciasousa_yo:

"Love Kiss and respect from Brazil ."

ms.francisca:

"It was an awesome experience ."

themillionairemae:

"My Love I am so proud of you God is with you ."

2nitdontee:

"ORIGINAL MR FLAVOUR ON THE GUITAR Oyolima."

djstew_lsc:

"The Flavour you already know papa ."

christabel_odinaka:

"I love the fact that you are proud of Igbo culture. You are the real Igbo King @2niteflavour. Keep it up bcos we love you so much just the way you are."

vipwarre72_;

'As always giving and caring and going on journey to teach us about your music in your native Language and then translating its English language, keep doing what makes you happy and use ❤️ ."

mazijudepondis8:

"Ijele your type is just YOU. Nobody nears you."

debbie_adaorah:

"No 1 culture exporter. King of HIGHLIFE."

magnus_somuadina:

"He take Africa music beyond the country we are super proud of you king."

Source: Legit.ng