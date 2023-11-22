Shallipopi has elicited reactions from fans after appearing on a podcast to talk about his music

During the interview, he noted that he used to receive calls from people who thanked him for saving them with his music

He had to ask the people what actually saved them as he pressed to know which of his songs did the wonder

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Crown Uzama, professionally known as Shallipopi, has made his fans laugh after appearing as a guest on a podcast.

The singer who unveiled two artists for his new record label Plutomania a few months ago, noted that people used to call to thank him for saving their lives with his music.

Fans React As Shallipopi Claims His Music Saves Lives. Photo Credit @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

The singer admitted expressing surprise at most of the calls and he would ask how his song had saved them. He would even make further inquiries to know if, indeed, it was his music that helped them.

Shallipopi says music can affect anyone

While the podcast host tried to recover from the hilarious comment, the singer noted that music is compelling as it can transform lives. He also stated that music can affect anyone in any way.

This development is coming after Shallipopi rejected a N500 million deal for his songs Elon Musk and Shapiru.

See the clip of the podcast here:

Fans react to Shallipopi's utterance

Reactions have trailed the podcast where Shallipopi made a funny statement. Here are some of the comments below.

@tunashbobo:

"Plutomaniac, Pluto way. Nice one bro"

@CallmeThimmy:

"Off this guy mic."

@bigjeezy___:

"They really had fun this podcastt."

@BiigBLVQ:

"I enjoyed the Podcast too sha. Shalli na cruise .

@dunmininu:

"Why is Omotolani saying I agree with that , keep quiet if you’ve nothing to say."

@MhiztarTee:

"This guy no gho wound me, his music change your life bawo ."

@2koInfinity:

"Shalliwizzy don come with another cruise."

@olugbajieboys:

"I don taya to dey see Shallipopi. the guy naa cruise."

@Rae_Emans:

"Commot body for shallipopi."

@Big_sam8hty:

"This guy dey make me laugh."

@omolle:

"No sha wound us here"

Shallipopi cries out and shares the mail he received after Mohbad's death

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Shallipopi shared the messages he received from someone pretending to be late Mohbad.

Shallipopi was told to be calm in the message as the note's sender claimed he was the late singer.

He had to ask why Nigerians would make such a move a few days after the singer's death and even use his name. He warned his fans to be careful of fraudulent persons who would want to deceive them.

Source: Legit.ng