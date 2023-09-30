Nigerian singer Mohbad passed away on September 12, and social media is still heartbroken over the news

In a post sighted online, fast-rising act Shallipopi revealed the mail he got from someone pretending to be the late singer six days after his death

Shallipopi expressed dismay, asking why Nigerians decided to make that kind of move with Mohbad's name

Some people decided to use the late 27-year-old singer Mohbad's death to be fraudulent and obtain money from others.

In a viral post online, music star Shallipopi cried out and lamented over a mail he received from someone pretending to be Mohbad.

A message from a fake Mohbad was sent to Shallipopi. Photo credit: @theycalmeshallipopi/@iammohbad

The mail urged to be calm because it was from his late colleague, Mohbad. Shallipopi expressed surprise as the message came in on September 18, six days after the death of Mohbad.

The message read:

"Good evening Shalli, this is Mohbad but be calm."

The fast-rising act asked why anyone would decide to pull such a stunt.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Shallipopi's post

While some people found the post funny, others condemned the sender for trying to take advantage of an unfortunate situation.

Read the comments sighted below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"After Moh appeared to Toun, I don’t doubt his abilities again! E fit wan teh you something. Respond with “I’m calm, who keed you” "

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Anyone using this boy’s untimely de@th to catch cruise is unfortunate, it’s funny till it happens to you."

mheenarh__:

"Using somebody’s de@th to catch cruise is not fair sha Even Benin boy fe@r."

big_rhennie:

"Na only me and two other people normal for this country."

maxxyfire:

"Same way I sent Rihannah mtn 200 naira card in 2013."

laurennath_:

"Using someone’s death for their selfish interest! Why this particular format?"

tim_staytrippy:

" Shey him no tell you to remain calm?"

