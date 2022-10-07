The Naija Star Search music reality TV show has begun to enter its critical stages as the first round of evictions took place

Two members of the veteran music producer ID Cabasa's team were the first people to leave the show, Esjay and TheKhaleed

The eviction sparked reactions as some seemed to see the pair as the weakest links in ID Cabasa's team, while others felt different

The Naija Star Search show is the first music reality TV on the continent of Africa that is entirely built around discovering the next generations of Afrobeat superstars.

However, it seems it is already the end of the road for a couple of contestants on the show, Esjay and TheKhaleed, as they bite the dry dust of eviction.

Members of ID Cabasa's team on Naija Star Search kicked off the show in the first eviction rounds. Photos: @naijastarsearch

Source: Instagram

Both contestants were given their marching orders from the show during the first eviction rounds on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

ID Cabasa's team suffers the first eviction

The first two housemates evicted from the Naija Star Search show were ID Cabasa's team members.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The veteran music producer's team suffered the first significant blow as the Afrobeat music talent show entered its critical rounds.

Cabasa's team were served an eviction notice a week earlier after his team garnered the lowest audience putting them up for probation.

So the teammates had to battle against themselves by eliminating the weakest contestants among them.

Unfortunately, the sledgehammers of the team fell on Thekhaleed and Esjay.

However, during the live performances for the Sunday eviction presentation, ID Cabasa's team gave the best show according to the audience's vote despite losing two members.

Judges on the show commended the young artists

After the Sunday performances, all three judges on the show commended the young, raw talented singers, noting a fast progression in their performances.

ID Cabasa noted during his final comments on Sunday that he has identified talents in the early stage of the competition who have the potential to be the next Afrobeats superstar.

Ace producer ID Cabasa reacts to Grammys' definition of the Afrobeat and calls it a misapprehension

Veteran music producer Olumide Ogunade better known as ID Cabasa, recently called on other music industry practitioners to rise and protect Afrobeats against foreign misrepresentation and definition.

ID Cabasa said during an interview that his only fear about the massive growth and recognition; Nigerian music is currently witnessing is the fear of our sounds getting misapprehended.

He further said that he recently saw an article by the Grammys award defining Afrobeats as a fusion of Nigerian and American sounds; he slammed it as false and misleading.

Source: Legit.ng