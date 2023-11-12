Pretty Mike was displayed at a recent event he attended and caught the attention of the people at the ceremony

In a clip he posted, he wore a shining white suit with a floor-sweeping cape and fixed long grey hair

He was dragging a box with him, and when he opened it, a lady wearing a black gown came out

Socialite and businessman Mike Eze-Uwalie Uwogu, better known as Pretty Mike, has caused a buzz on social media after he stormed an event in Lagos strangely.

The entertainer who had gone to a wedding with 16 ladies on blindfolds before decided this time to attend a Lagos event with a lady kept in a brown box.

Pretty Mike Arrives Event Like a Goddess With Lady in Box. Photo Credit @prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

He was dressed like a goddess in a shining suit with a long cape. He also had long grey hair.

The entrepreneur had also gone to an event with pots, spoons and cooked on the dance floor before.

Pretty Mike says he can create magic for the movie industry

In the caption of his post on Instagram, he stated that his brand is about to take a creative leap in magical tales, suspense and hi-tech innovation.

see the clip here:

Fans react to Pretty Mike's display

Netizens have reacted to the way the socialite attended an event in Lagos. Here are some of the responses below.

@nedu official:

" nwannem steady giving them hot hot."

@ike_cubana:

"Angel Michael at it again ooo."

@ifuennada:

"Premium entertainment! Merlin no do pass like this! "

@iam_ikeonyema:

"You are a great man ."

@iamteddya:

"It’s giving fantasy vibes . My g!"

@papaya_ex:

"lmao you don’t miss!"

@lapearlnyc:

"Poverty! It shall never be well with you. Give it up for my brother biko."

@krisasimonye:

"Pretty oh my Pretty Mike!! Aren’t you something ???? "

@medlinboss':

"O my Days Huh how was she in that suitcase I didn’t see it coming Omg ."

Papaya arrives at the housewarming with the chariot as Pretty Mike and Zlatan rain money on her

Legit. ng had reported that skit maker Papaya had erected a wondrous building and stormed the place in a chariot when she was doing the opening ceremony.

Bobrisky had called out the controversial content creator and boasted of how he would arrive at her event, but Papaya outshined him.

She later posted videos and photos of the the studded event on her social media.

Source: Legit.ng