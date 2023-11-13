Grammy-nominated Afrobeat superstar Davido recently stirred emotions online with a revelation he made about his teenage years

The singer revealed the person who helped hone his music skills during his teenage years

Davido revealed that the man, all through his teenage years, always allowed him to use his studio and never once did he charge him

Ace Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke 'Davido' recently got netizens talking with a revelation he made about his teenage years and his affinity for making music.

The singer reposted a video of a man who he identified as Xela. He said the man helped him from age 13 to 16 by always allowing him to use his studio for free.

Davido showed the face of the man who taught him how to make music in his teenage years. Photo credit: @davido/@xelaxelz

In his post, Davido declared his love for Xela, noting that he would forever be grateful to him for always allowing him to use his studio through his teenage years for free.

Davido reveals when he started making music

The revelation by the Afrobeat star stirred reactions online as fans couldn't help but appreciate Davido's dedication.

Some netizens were stunned to find out that Davido had started making music at the age of 13.

In the trending video reposted by OBO, Xela was seen doing a cover of one of Davido's songs' Feel.

See below:

Reactions trail Davido's appreciation tweet

See how netizens reacted to Davido's video hailing the man who let him use his studio at a young age.

@gemmanofficial:

"Gbedu dey body I've been doing this e don tey."

@Feyishola_30BG:

"Davido always giving flowers to those who deserves it. My GOAT."

@stilldubem:

"Age 16? lmaooo burna boy was still in port harcourt express way looking for soboma."

@Updateboyx:

"Burna boy dey find people wey k!ll Soboma that time."

@frankulom:

"Now, it's time for you to give him the biggest studio in the country. He needed not to ask. He added to your life big time."

@Rooney0018:

"You go promote feel tireBurna Boy's Alone is winning the Best Global Performance Category. Try again next year!"

@bidemi824391:

"Be like say Xela still dey trenches."

@f_r_e_d_d_y_1:

"No be you talk say ur papa open studio gv u??? Oga everytime different story."

@CFCBamzy:

"Rema is bigger than you."

