An old video has reemerged of much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, with some of his teachers during his school days

In the resurfaced clip, the singer was seen showing his guys the teachers that used to score him F9

The old man also looked on proudly as he eagerly tried to take a photo with the singer and fans have reacted

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again caused a stir online after an old video of him resurfaced on social media.

A throwback video recently trended showing Davido at his alma mater with some of his crew members.

In the clip, the singer was surrounded by some members of teaching and non-teaching staff as they excitedly tried to capture their moment with him.

Old video of Davido with his school teacher emerges. Photos: @tooxclusive_com

Davido was also seen showing his friends his teachers who used to score him F9. According to him, they also used to give Ds and Cs during assessments.

The singer said:

“All of them, D, D, C, C. See your boy now.”

At the singer’s utterance, the teachers present started to jokingly shout their disagreement.

The clip also captured the school staff trying to take photos with the singer as he went around greeting other staff members.

See the video below:

Internet users react to throwback video of Davido with his lecturers

The old video of Davido with his teachers at his school drew a series of interesting reactions on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Tunes_milli:

“E call lecturer this guy baba sef no trip at all.”

Onlyasapnero:

“Have money oh... U fit call elder, this Guy .”

Fefedesiigns:

“This life sha just have money .”

Sammy_pollock1:

“But they said he came out with 2nd abi first class on his convocation.”

Gatt_xx:

“ baba just Dey eager to take picture.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng