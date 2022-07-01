“Na These Guys Give Me F9”: Old Video Emerges of Davido With His Teacher, Man Proudly Takes Photo With Singer
- An old video has reemerged of much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, with some of his teachers during his school days
- In the resurfaced clip, the singer was seen showing his guys the teachers that used to score him F9
- The old man also looked on proudly as he eagerly tried to take a photo with the singer and fans have reacted
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again caused a stir online after an old video of him resurfaced on social media.
A throwback video recently trended showing Davido at his alma mater with some of his crew members.
In the clip, the singer was surrounded by some members of teaching and non-teaching staff as they excitedly tried to capture their moment with him.
Davido was also seen showing his friends his teachers who used to score him F9. According to him, they also used to give Ds and Cs during assessments.
The singer said:
“All of them, D, D, C, C. See your boy now.”
At the singer’s utterance, the teachers present started to jokingly shout their disagreement.
The clip also captured the school staff trying to take photos with the singer as he went around greeting other staff members.
See the video below:
Internet users react to throwback video of Davido with his lecturers
The old video of Davido with his teachers at his school drew a series of interesting reactions on social media. Read some of their comments below:
Tunes_milli:
“E call lecturer this guy baba sef no trip at all.”
Onlyasapnero:
“Have money oh... U fit call elder, this Guy .”
Fefedesiigns:
“This life sha just have money .”
Sammy_pollock1:
“But they said he came out with 2nd abi first class on his convocation.”
Gatt_xx:
“ baba just Dey eager to take picture.”
Interesting.
So you can talk: Davido taunts Chioma over talking video
Popular Nigerian celebrity on and off couple, Davido and Chioma, recently caused a buzz over their relationship.
The celebrity chef had posted a rare video clip of herself talking and Davido teased her on social media.
Chioma has been known to shy away from social media drama and not many fans have actually ever heard her speaking voice. However, with her latest post, the mother of one spoke extensively in the video clip as she had to promote a product.
