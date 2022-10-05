Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, caused a buzz online when he spoke about how he started music

The music star and billionaire’s son revealed that he was the first one from his family to branch into entertainment

According to the DMW boss, his father did not know he had a whole music studio in his room

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, was heard speaking about some of his struggles with music and his family at the start of his career.

In a resurfaced video making the rounds on social media, the DMW boss spoke on how his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, did not want him to venture into music.

According to Davido, he comes from a family where the kids go to school, get a degree and either work for his father or one of his rich friends.

Davido said his father was against his music career. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, the Electricity crooner forged his own path despite the odds. Also, in the interview, he explained that it was so bad that he could not tell his father about his music career, and he had to find out from other people.

Davido revealed that he had a whole music studio in his room and his father was not aware. According to him, he made sure to record songs during the day when his dad was out at work and when he came back, go about his normal business and never mention music.

He said:

“I come from a family where it’s no entertainment. It’s straight up, you go to school, you get your degree, either my dad gets you a job with one of his rich friends or you go work for him. So I was the first one to really branch out and do entertainment. Funny enough, I couldn’t even tell him, It was that bad. He didn't want that for me. It was something he had to find out through other people. I had a whole studio in my room and he didn’t know. I will make sure I record. When he goes to work, I’m in the studio. Before he comes back from work, I am not even talking about music.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido’s video

A number of netizens took to Famouz Timez’ comment section on TikTok to react to what Davido had said. Read some of their reactions below:

Bibi:

“It's funny how people thought because his parents are rich then he didn't have any problems.”

Quincy_smf:

“His dad saw him on a billboard. He come to the show and got him and his friends arrested ”

Tori.inem:

“God, just hear someone’s TWO OPTIONS.”

Uzuazomaro:

“Either my dad gets you a job or one of his rich friends.”

Manosmiler12:

“Assuming say he Dey work for his dad now na Wizkid I go dey follow o .Thank God say he no work for his papa.”

Rickiemannie :

“A WHOLE STUDIO AND HE DIDNT KNOW ..2 questions..1, how much money did you have as a teenager? 2, how big is that house that he didn’t know ?”

BNXN JNR:

“Davido stood up for himself, I love his passion and courage for music ❤️”

promzy:

“In conclusion... chase ur passion and don't allow what people think demotivate you ❤️”

Dreamchaser:

“I LOVE THIS GUY TOO MUCH.....HE CHANGED YHE STREET MINDSET ABOUT THE RICH AND MIGHTY.”

Source: Legit.ng