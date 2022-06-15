Singer Davido was recently featured in a list of Nigerian music stars who started their careers as music producers

As if the list wasn't surprising enough, Davido equally reacted to the post and disclosed that he also worked as a sound engineer at some point

The 30BG musician disclosed that he mixed and mastered his first two singles as many fans reacted to his post

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido is among music stars who started their careers behind the scenes in the industry.

The 30BG crooner was recently named on Pulse NG’s list of performing artistes who started out in the industry as music producers.

Interestingly, the singer had more to share with his fans and followers as he reacted to the list. According to Davido, he also worked as a sound engineer at some point.

The Assurance hitmaker said he personally mixed and mastered his first two music singles.

Davido’s revelation sparked different reactions from his fans and supporters in the online community.

@bydgc wrote:

"Take your flower and rest. You don’t have to talk everytime."

@allenescobar01 said:

"That’s why you’re called “Baddest”."

@LustreCee said:

"It's how you hype yourself for me. I totally love it ."

@Dawa419 said:

"You don finish music abeg, if na me be you, I no go enter studio again. You are an afro legend already."

Davido sends female fan gushing at a recent event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido during a show decided to let a fan in on the fun by sharing his microphone with her when he sang Fia.

The young lady who got lucky could not believe her good fortune as she screamed her lungs out while she sang along.

She held on to her wig during the moment and after Davido took the microphone away, she went down as if to faint as people held her.

One social media user wrote:

"But wait OBO go dey hold the hand wey she manage use they hold the wig."

