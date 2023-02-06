Nigerian musicians have continued to take the world stage by storm especially at the coveted Grammy Awards

Some top Nigerian singers such as Tems, Burna Boy, and more, have been beneficiaries of the Grammy Award

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some Nigerians who are Grammy winners even before the popularity of Afrobeats

Nigeria is no doubt representing very well on the world stage when it comes to music and the recently held 65th Grammy Award which took place on February 5, 2023, was proof of that.

One of Nigeria’s fast-rising singers, Tems, made the country proud after bagging an award and there were unfounded claims on social media that she was the first female from the country to achieve such a feat even though British-Nigerian singer, Sade Adu, is also a Grammy winner.

At the 65th Grammy, self-styled African Giant, Burna Boy, also bagged two nominations though he did not win the award. Despite that, he is still greatly celebrated.

1. Sikiru Adepoju:

In 1991, Sikiru Adepoju won his first Grammy Award for being a part of Mickey Hart’s Planet Drum group that won the award for Best Contemporary World Music Album. In February 2009, the Nigerian drummer won his second Grammy as part of Mickey Hart’s Global Drum Project.

2. Sade Adu:

Popular British-Nigerian singer, Sade Adu, was the first musician of Nigerian origin to win a Grammy in 1986. She then bagged another in 1994 and her third Grammy in 2002. Her fourth Grammy Award was won in 2011 for her song, Soldier of Love, which was named the Best R&B Performance by a duo.

3. Seal:

This popular British-Nigerian musician with real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, is a 14-time Grammy nominee and a four-time winner of the prestigious music award. He bagged three Grammys in 1996 for his hit song, Kiss From A Rose, and won his fourth Grammy in 2011.

4.Cynthia Erivo:

In 2017, this British-Nigerian actress, singer and songwriter bagged a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

5. Tems:

Talented Nigerian singer, Tems, won her first Grammy on February 5, 2023. She bagged the award alongside rappers, Future and Drake for their hit song, Wait For U. It was named the Best Melodic Rap Performance.

6. Lekan Babalola:

This Nigerian jazz percussionist is a two-time Grammy Award winner. He won his first in 2006 and his second in 2009.

7. Burna Boy:

Burna Boy’s Grammy Award win in 2021 was like a grass to grace story after he initially lost out in 2020 to Angelique Kidjo. In 2021, his Twice As Tall album won the Best World Music Album category.

8. Wizkid:

In 2021, celebrated Nigerian singer, Wizkid, won his first Grammy Award over his collaboration on Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl video. The Made in Lagos star was credited as a producer and featured artiste on the album.

9. Chamillionaire:

Nigerian-American rapper, Chamillionire, with real name Hakim Temidayo Seriki, is also a Nigerian Grammy winner. In 2007, he won the coveted award after his song, Riddin, was recognised as Best Rap Performance by Duo or Group.

10. Kevin Olusola:

This Nigerian singer, rapper, beatboxer and cellist, is a member of the Pentatonix music group. Pentatonix has won the Grammy three times. They won in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017.

While these are some of the Nigerian musicians who are Grammy winners, there is no doubt that more is coming considering how successful and appreciated Nigerian singers have become in recent years.

