Controversial singer Portable might not have the biggest mansion in the country, but he is proud of his achievement

The Zazu crooner recently took to his Instagram page with a video showing off the interior and exterior of his home

Followers of the singer were not impressed as some of them pointed out the tacky arrangement of Portable's sitting room

A lot of Nigerians are not impressed with controversial singer Portable's house even though the singer is proud to have the roof over his head.

The Zazu crooner decided to show off the interior and exterior parts of his home, featuring his wife and kids.

Portable shows off his Zazuu villa Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable's sitting room has several portraits and photos majorly of him and then his family.

The video also showed the exterior of Portable's property, far from being tagged luxurious or flashy but home to the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"He go be for you Omo Ope ☝️ ZAzuu Villa "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

gbemileke4:

"FRAME it ALL enterprises "

____wendy_mammie:

"Ur wife suppose know how to set sitting room now smh "

thar.bandy:

"This one nah yeyebrity house no arrangement at all."

kashamadupe_vard:

"Always keeping it real. I respect that. You are moving to mansion next "

trigger.lion.79:

"Lord of the frames ️ "

bahdboybanks:

"You no try abeg"

imherdaywharle:

"Na in front of this small boy you dey smoke Igbo, you be Werey guy."

dbaba1010:

"With all the people that feed on you in that house. They should be useful and be able to clean the house properly."

_.shuqroh:

"Why una use frame spoil house like this"

Portable decorates living room with photo frames and paintings

Nigerian singer Portable got many people reacting with different hilarious comments on social media over his living room space.

In a video sighted on his page, the entire space around the singer's TV is decorated with photos and painting of different moments of he and his family.

The purpose of the video which was Portable thanking God for his safe return home was ignored as Nigerians questioned how he found the arrangement appealing.

Source: Legit.ng