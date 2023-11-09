A clip of Wizkid in the club vibing heavily to the song of a young up-and-coming Afrobeat singer has gone viral

In the viral clip, Big Wiz was seen asking who sang the song and asked to meet the singer

Apart from Wizkid, another ace musician who has reacted to Mode's song is the veteran Afrobeat artist 9ice

A young Nigerian singer named Mode has been attracting much attention online as a recent clip of him meeting Wizkid went viral.

A clip of renowned Afrobeat star Wizkid vibing to Mode's new song, Jombolo, has gone viral online.

Young singer Mode prostrate on the floor after meeting Wizkid at a club in Lagos. Photo credit: @iam_mode mode

In a trending clip, Big Wiz was seen asking one of his entourage who sang a song he was vibing to while chilling out at a Lagos club.

Mode goes gaga as he meets Wizkid

The young singer was seen losing his mind in a viral clip as he got to meet Wizkid. The upcoming artist in the video shared a handshake and hug with Wiz.

However, at some point, he got overwhelmed with the affection he got from Wiz as he went on all fours and prostrate to greet his senior colleague.

Another Afrobeat artiste who has also shown Mode love and affection for his musical talents is the veteran, 9ice.

See video of Wizkid vibing to Mode's song below:

Reactions trail Mode's video as he meets Wizkid

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Mode's video as he meets Wizkid:

"Wizzzz no be their mate."

"This song too make sense."

"Starboi and Morocco 5&6."

"With the touch of Wizkid, You don blow ooo."

"See how his hand is shaking when he want to shake Biggest Bird."

"Biggest Bird ️ for a reason."

"Just meet Big @wizkidayo when he is high, close to the most high. Your grace would be high."

"Just like that this guy is the next big thing."

"Oil too dey wiz head . Stay tuned for the Next big thing."

"Normally, when it’s time, it’s time! No one fit stop you!"

Video of Wizkid refusing a drink at a Lagos Nightclub trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Wizzy turning down a cup of drink given to him at a nightclub.

The music star was still on holiday and in Nigeria after the star-studded burial ceremony of his mum, Morayo Balogun.

Despite having fun, the Star Boy remained security conscious. This was displayed when he refused a drink he was given. After he collected the cup, he passed it on to someone else.

