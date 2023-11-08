Carter Efe has responded to Portable after he stated that the Young Duu takes substance and likes women

In a clip he posted online, Carter Efe said the young singer will release his EP next week

Efe also abused Portable and told him that he would be shocked after the singer dropped his music

Odahohwo Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has responded to Portable in a clip sighted online.

In the recording, he abused Portable and talked about Young Duu's EP.

Carter Efe taunts Portable because of Young Duu.

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Portable blasted Young Duu and stated that the singer likes women and was into substance.

In response, Carter Efe and Young Duu shared a snippet of his yet to be released song to taunt Portable. And the singer cried out that Efe was using Young Duu to hurt him.

Efe also made a recording where he informed Portable that the young singer would be great.

Carter Efe says Young Duu will release his EP

In the video, Efe revealed that Young Duu's EP will be out next week, and Portable will be shocked when it comes out.'

See the clip Carter Efe made here:

Fans react to Carter Efe's video

Netizens have reacted to Carter Efe's recording, which was directed at Portable. Here are some of the comments below.

@its.kemzy_:

"Portable body don Dey hot as portable no get rest of mind naso my enemy no go get."

@beinglola__:

"Sha allow him put his name for this one Akuri lomo yen,"

@flancolindogram:

"Oyinmo FC gather here."

@glow.bytee:

"If u nor take time na you Youngidudu go shock."

@just1_damy:

"Him say waiting them they call am , so you nor sabi your artist name ."

@your_next_door_girlfriend:

"Abeg youngidu Dey single??? Cause am searching ."

@babybecca_112:

"Nothing concern me with wetin Dey sup nah man I find come this comment section."

@ay_puree:

"Which yeye EP he wan drop."

@mizzy_brain:

"Wahala oooo."

@tospanzaddy2601:

"@carterefe Please no k!ll portable for us Na."

Young Duu reveals Portable sent him away

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Young Duu stated that Portable sent him away and that all the noise he had been making online was invalid.

The young singer added that he was not signed to Zeh Nation, but Portable was his helper.

Young Duu also made it known that his boss sent him packing because he was not benefiting from him.

