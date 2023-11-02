The internet has been buzzing with controversial insights about the country's music industry made by popular Nigerian financial counsellor Geh Geh

Geh Geh categorically examined the industry's top musicians, highlighting their remarkable achievements and arguing that Burna Boy and Rema stand out as the leading artists

The money expert also delved into the Nigerian hip-hop scene, asserting that Blaqbonez currently has a larger presence than MI

A controversial Nigerian financial advisor known as Geh Geh has rattled the internet with his professional insights on the country's music industry.

The social media creator categorically analysed the top musicians in the industry and pointed out how they are marvellously excelling compared to their peers.

Financial advisor explains how Rema is bigger than Davido and Wizkid at the moment

Geh Geh claimed that Burna Boy and Rema were the leading performers making international waves. He stated that Burna Boy's Grammy wins were not granted alongside any other artist.

Rema, according to the money guru, has progressively expanded his brand to the point where he is ahead of Wizkid and Davido, who are still basking in their past success.

Geh Geh also discussed their female colleagues Tema and Tiwa Savage, as well as the Nigerian hip-hop scene, claiming that Blaqbonez is currently bigger than MI.

Netizens divided on Geh Geh views about Wizid, Rema, and Davido

Legit.ng compiled some heated reactions below:

takerjoshua_:

"Davido perform on world cup u no talk that ok be mugu."

temmyspecial01:

"See as he calm down talk ham asif hin get one position wey hin hold for Nigeria I TOO SABI BOSS."

alexmoney1_official:

"Where is that very dakman abeg OBO fans make una tag him here to come and defend Davido."

laggaman:

"the guy try. his's just making his analysis best on his understanding. I feel what he feels."

blakcyba:

"Who let the dog out? very confused individual, first time on colos bro carry camera dey yarn dust, if na trends and engagement you dey find let us know."

jonglobal007:

"How old are you minus when these people you mentioned start making music = you were still a kid then."

Financial advisor Geh Geh appreciates Don Jazzy

A social media user known as official Geh Geh has appreciated Nigerian veteran producer Don Jazzy for reposting his video.

Official Geh Geh claims to be a financial advisor who advises young individuals on the right and appropriate ways to invest.

A video of Official Gehgeh speaking on investment literacy was shared on Don Jazzy’s page on Sunday, January 22. The financial advisor came online on Monday, January 23, to appreciate Don Jazzy for sharing his content on his page that made him gain followers.

Source: Legit.ng