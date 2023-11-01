The clip of what happened between Naira Marley and Mohbad, as told by a man in the UK, has surfaced on social media

In the video, the man said Naira Marley denied having a hand in Mohbad's death and that his wife should be asked such questions

The man added that Mohbad was closer to Sam Larry than he was to Naira Marley, as he would travel with Larry despite being in his record label

A man living in the UK has opened up on what Naira Marley told him about his relationship with Mohbad's wife and Sam Larry.

In the video sighted on social media, the man said he spoke with Naira Marley, and he said he did not have a hand in Mohbad's death.

He revealed that Mohbad was closer to Sam Larry than he was to Naira Marley. Sometimes, if the singer wanted to travel abroad, he wouldn't tell his record label boss until a day before his departure.

But he would follow Sam Larry and perform abroad. At times, Naira Marley will not be given anything from the money Mohbad made during the show.

Naira Marley says Mohbad's wife should be questioned

In the clip, the man claimed Naira Marley said Wunmi, Mohbad's wife, knows 95% of what happened to the late singer, so she should be questioned.

He also stated that he didn't have any issue with Mohbad; if he did, he would have collected the car he gave to him.

Naira Marley also denied having anything to do with late Mohbad's wife, as everything people have been saying about them is untrue.

He also alleged that the late singer did not respect his father; even when his father came to him to intervene in his family's matter, he told them that he couldn't because Mohbad was a grown man and should be able to handle his family affairs.

See the clip of the recording here:

Reactions trail the confession made by a UK man about Naira Marley

Netizens have reacted to the clip of what the UK man said about Naira Marley. Here are some of the comments below.

@mojirayooluwa:

"If anybody divert this case again na thunder go strike am. Wunmi get for hand ooo but he no concern us now. My own be say make dem punish the whole of Marlians record and samlarry for the threat to life and bully."

@chinenyeachuka:

"Mr man don’t forget Mohbads father testified that he saw Naira and his boys beating mohbad when someone called him that they were beating his Son."

@joydivinely.winsome:

"Mohbad's own friend said he went with Mohbad to Naira's house and when Moh left them to see naira they later joined him only to find naira guys beating Mohbad and had him in a chokehold. Mohbad himself accused these two of bullying him. So who do we believe, what came from the horse's own mouth or other people. Vengeance is the Lord's."

@mide_richmond:

"My own is the wife knows what everyone else doesn't know more reason the are covering up for her omo I wish the de..ad can speak."

@ayonitemi3:

"I still maintain my stand on this mobad issue. That his wife needs to be questioned. She knows alot and I am too sure the truth will come out.

@_soft00:

How much dem give you boy yii,..orie kendiyen wereey."

@j.b_properties:

"This man is my friend on fb oo."

@olumoyegunboluwatife:

"Everybody just dey use mohbad death chase clout una no fear God oooo,death do ojoro ooo."

@official_lamiide:

"Oya gba station lor eyan ofo

@teenahshea77':

"Did u see the video where a woman on a live said wumi already opened up to Iyabo Ojo that Liam is not for Moh, and Moh is also aware. Is it dat Moh has low count ? Or Moh cannot make babies?"

Naira Marley promises to assist police on Mohbad's case

According to a previous report by Legit. ng Naira Marley had publicly stated that he was back in the country and would do his best about late Mohbad's case.

He added that he would do his best for Imole as he returned so the artist could get justice.

He also promised to meet with the authorities in hopes that the truth would be uncovered about the controversial case.

