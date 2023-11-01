Controversial Streetpop artist Portable has stirred reactions online as a clip of him and some of his artists recently put on a show

The new video of Portable and his artists signed to Zeh Nation is coming amidst the ongoing battle between Zazu and his ex-signee, Yung Duu

Days before the new video, Portable had gone online to slam a N100bn price tag on Yung Duu while also showing receipts of the contract he signed with his label

Famous outspoken Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, recently sparked reactions online after a clip of him and all the artists signed to his record went viral.

Portable was seen with five singers, a producer and some other guys throwing it down as they went on a freestyle battle.

Video of Portable in a freestyle battle with Abuga and other artists signed to Zeh Nation. Photo credit: @babyluvgram

This video is coming days after the recent squabble between Portable and his ex-signee, Yung Duu, became a public issue.

The Streetpop boss had called out Yung Duu of wanting to leave Zeh Nation without paying what was due to him and the label.

Portable and his artists

However, netizens couldn't help but hail Portable for being able to pull such young talents to his label and help nurture them.

One of the more popular faces that partook in the freestyle was Abuga, whose song, Alimi ft his boss Zazu, was a huge success.

Watch the freestyle video of Portable and his artists below:

See some of the reactions the video stirred online

Here are some of the comments the video stirred:

@saamosofficial:

"The energy is the, back to back ❤️. Please, I would like to join the family, please."

@kayode6186:

"Make unah wait till December na all of unah go use money ft yungi."

@_kensmart__:

"You got to love portable ajeh!"

@spicy089:

"Mama we need another hit from big-wave❤️ the boi sabi sing pass that egbemi."

@official_adepegba:

"Abuga all the way."

@basemedia_ent:

"Abuga flows too mad."

@omo_oye_101:

"That’s the wining team, Zeh Nation."

@kayode6186:

"@official_young_duu nah u Dey give dis people assignments them Dey work hard but na God pass."

@double_slim203:

"@babyluvgram tell abuga make him no go hate youngi duu if him self won blow."

@afonde_h_yd:

"All this one’s no sabi anything, na rubbish them they sing abeg."

