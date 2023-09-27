Portable Zazu's new song Alimi has been trending as the singer appeared to have called out Sam Larry

In the new song featuring his new signee Abuga, Portable said life is full of Sam Larry as he urged his colleague to take things gently

Zazu's new song has stirred the reactions from popular celebrities like Peggy Ovire, Do2dtun, among others

Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has left many talking over the lyrics in his recently released song Alimi as many continue to mourn the late singer Mohbad, who passed on at 27 on September 12.

Portable in the new song, which seems to be a tribute to Mohbad, called out socialite Sam Larry.

Peggy Ovire says she is a big fan of Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby @samlarry @peggyovire

While the circumstance surrounding Mohbad's demise has remained a heated topic, stirring up controversies on social media, Portable, in a line of the song, said, "Life is full of Sam Larry."

The Street Pop star also advised his colleagues to take things gently “so you can see tomorrow”.

The lyrics read:

"Life is full of Sam Larry, Let your things be Portable, Don’t be so bad so that you can see tomorrow, In case you want to ja pa like Marley, No peace for the wicked, No sleep for the wicked."

Listen to the song below:

Reactions trail Portable's song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from actress Peggy Ovire, OAP Do2dtun, among others. See their comments below:

peggyovire:

"I'm a big fan of portable."

do2dtun:

"JAM."

apluslondon_stylist:

"Dope songlife is full of samlarry so true."

phunmkarry20:

"Life is full of Sammy Larry I felt that part."

fame_simon:

"So portable can be so composed like this? Nice lyrics."

favourberegha:

"I love this guy, in case you want Japa like naira who?? Dis guy dey sing."

onyenzeofficial:

"This song ehh… chaiii thank U portable No peace for the wicked. Rest on Mohbad."

Source: Legit.ng