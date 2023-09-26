Following Mohbad's tragic death, different videos of some of his moments during his lifetime keep surfacing and evoking emotions

In a clip seen online, the late singer revealed his biggest fear in life was God leaving him to be by himself

The late musician said God has always been with him and manifested in his career as a singer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A throwback video of late singer Mohbad revealing his biggest fear in life has surfaced on social media.

In the clip, the singer noted he was a man of peace and love as he refused to pick someone to kill from a list of names given to him.

A video of the late Mohbad talking about his fear sparked reactions. Photo credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

On his biggest fear, Mohbad's countenance changed as he revealed God forsaking him constantly drives fear in him.

According to the late singer, God has always been present in his life and even in his career as a musician.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's video

The video got netizens bashing people who insinuated the singer didn't know God. Read some comments below:

preciouscyril53:

"Thank God he didn’t say death…. That would have broken my heart even more, now you’re with the Lord…you wouldn’t have to fear him leaving your side… Rest In Peace."

oyin_mix_mola:

"Con be like say persin don Dey fall in love with ghost God abeg! Which kind thing be this?? This kind death I never see before really hurts so bad like he’s my sibling."

mimsdiva:

"God didn’t leave you alone. He actually took you to be by His side forever away from this wicked world."

teeto__olayeni:

"It still feels like Mohbad went on a journey and will be back soon."

e11eleven_homes:

"Literally obsessed with this boy, sad this is all happening when he’s more, had to uninstall my ig last night so I can sleep."

pink.lips.balm:

"His facial expression changed."

itsrobinhooj_:

"The way he promotes God at every given opportunity is amazing "

bad_billipino:

"And one fake pastor open mouth and spilled nonsense against this guy. See God is patient on this boy matter because many people supposed to be struck by lightning by now."

tarneetoe_irawo:

"Hmmmn ..I still choose to believe God just wants to get rid of your oppressors and bring you back..maybe he sees we wouldn’t listen until now."

House of Reps member takes Mohbad’s case to National Assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kafilat Ogbara, a member of the House of Representatives, took a giant step to ensure Mohbad gets justice.

In her letter to the National Assembly, the politician urged them to take immediate action on the investigation leading to Mohbad's death.

According to her motion, Ogbara gave several reasons why she thinks the singer's tragic death is something her colleagues should be interested in.

Source: Legit.ng