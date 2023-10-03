Davido has shared a fun video from his recent performance in Australia as part of his ongoing Timeless tour

A clip showed Davido leading his crew in prayers backstage before he commenced the show

Davido, who revealed it was his first time performing in Australia, also appreciated fans for turning up for him

Nigerian international act Davido has continued his Timeless tour, with his recent stop being Australia.

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido announced his arrival in Australia for a million-dollar show.

Video from Davido's first performance in Australia.

Source: Instagram

In a latest update on his social media timeline, the DMW label boss put a video of his performance.

A clip showed the singer leading his crew members in prayers to God for fans' safety back home.

Another clip showed Davido thrilling fans with his hit song Unavailable.

Appreciating fans in Australia, Davido wrote in a caption:

"AUSTRALIA!! Thank you for your welcome! Promiseland!! Thank you for your energy. The TIMELESS moments we spent together will never be forgotten. you Gold Coast."

Nigerians react to video of Davido in Australia

Many of the singer's fans and followers applauded him for making God his priority.

See their comments below:

mastertunez:

"You can’t put God first and fail, Never….. 001."

funny_spirit_001:

"Big OBO in Australia perform in Australia for the first time wow it's a great job, if you love 001 pass ur x tap."

john_idahor:

"001 timeless them go feel you tire."

manlikeabdul_omw:

"God bless you so much for your encouragement towards the world.. I clearly appreciate the fact you carry along the African culture to the world out there!"

sujimoto81:

"When God intentionally picks you as his own, even you can't help that glory, no one can stop that growth. it's from the almighty. Never stop shining Papa, global music entrepreneur."

TG Omori reacts as man says Davido, others will struggle without him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TG Omori replied to a man who tried to pitch against Davido and other singers.

According to the man named Baba 70 on X, the likes of Davido couldn't get millions of views on their videos with TG Omori.

In a response, Omori said:

"You Dey craze? I no send you that one o. No go spoil work for me idiot! Werrey even tag davido."

Source: Legit.ng