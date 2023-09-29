Davido has clapped back at his critics amid a recent drama between him and some netizens over Nigerian politics

The DMW label owner, in a recent update, revealed he had arrived in Australia, where he would make a million dollars

Davido's tweet, however, caused a stir among many of his fans and followers, with many throwing their weights behind him

Nigerian international act David Adeleke 'Davido' has shared an update on his current location as he revealed he was on his way to Australia for a show.

This comes after Legit.ng reported that the Unavailable crooner was involved in a heated exchange with some netizens over politics that saw them hurling abusive words at each other.

In what seems to be a clapback at his critics, Davido bragged that he was about to make a million dollars in Australia.

He tweeted:

"Mumu Pple everywhere …. Anyways Boutta land Australia n make a million dollars … convert that . Goodnight."

See Davido's tweet below:

In a more recent update, Davido announced his arrival in Australia.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as Davido replies critics

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Davido's tweet, see them below:

Hayce30bg:

"Send me 2m jare my idolo."

Alexanderzito_

"OBO, You don dey do pass yourself o Anyway, send me some dollars."

TheTifeFab_

"Davido, pity poor people like us nau You just dey drag us everyday."

MissRozapepper:

"If it ain't 1 billion per night, Don't book us!"

TempleofMercury:

"Please where is the beginning of this violence, ehn 001?"

DukeMotherland:

"Flexing riches at every opportunity is ameager low self-esteem Bobo."

ajibade_demola:

"Check your balance, I just credited you $1000k tonight... Manage am and use am hold body before landing."

BoluAdegbola56:

"And we don't know you got show in Australia Even burna boy sold-out venue, no reach 1 million dollars. Make we dey respect the dollars na."

Source: Legit.ng