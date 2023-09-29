Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu claimed that he was approached with a bribe of N3 million to portray the wife of the late rapper Mohbad as the primary suspect in his tragic death

He alleged that those who attempted to buy his conscience also requested that he use his social media platform to advocate for a DNA test for the late singer's five-month-old son

In a recent video shared by the movie star, he reported that he was instructed to say that the late singer was not Liam's biological father

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has revealed that he was offered a huge sum of money to implicate the late Mohbad's wife, Omowunmi, as the prime suspect in her husband's death.

Uche Maduagwu says he was paid to speak against Mohbad's wife Omawumi Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

The social media celebrity said that on September 15, an unknown individual met him with a 3 million naira offer to lie against the departed artist's wife and join the bandwagon to trash her name.

He also disclosed that he was asked to clamour for the demands of a DNA test on the late singer's baby.

Maduagwu made it clear that he rejected the 3 million naira offer, noting that he had no personal ties to Mohbad or his family that would justify accusing the wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Uche added that this same person may have sought out other internet personalities to disseminate the fake story about Mohbad's wife being a primary suspect.

Watch his video below

Uche Maduagwu's assertions around Mohbad's wife sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

@ddrfemamen:

"Show evidence, Clout Chaser, drop the person name."

@ddrfemamen:

"All of you are mad, she will do DNA test, once she finishes Mourning, be like say God no wan show una mercy for Life."

@obinna_preecy:

"Person give you 3m you no collect, for this country.. bros go sit down abeg."

@only_starbrope:

"This Uche na girl jare. Na woman thinking he get. I no fit believe am."

@ooguntayo24:

"He has collected N3million and he's doing the assignment already but in a cunning way passing the message in the opposite logical style."

@Habeebnass:

"Who offer u tell us the person and not gallivanting here."

Is Kwam1's daughter Naira Marley's lawyer?

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the tribute by Nigerian Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate, to the late singer Mohbad has sparked heated reactions online.

Giving a speech at his coronation ceremony in Ijebu, the Fuji star mentioned that Nigeria had many talented artists and sadly lost one recently, as he acknowledged Mohbad's vocal skills.

A video of his touching tribute recently made the rounds on social media as netizens stirred up more controversies.

Source: Legit.ng