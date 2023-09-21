Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has got people talking online with a lengthy message she recently dropped on her page about late singer Mohbad

Jegede noted in her post that Naira Marley had overestimated himself, that's why he thought he could allegedly kill Mohbad like an ant and nothing would happen

The screen diva also spoke about Sam Larry, saying the show promoter underestimated Mohbad

Famous Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede recently shared some comments on social media to address the tragic passing of former Marlian Record label artist Mohbad.

In her post, Jegede spoke about the tragic passing of the young singer and some of the alleged suspects involved in his death.

Actress Yvonne Jegede reacts to Mohbad's death in a post calling out Naira Marley and Sam Larry. Photo credit: @nairamarley/@yvonnejegede/@samlarry_sa

Source: Instagram

Jegede slammed socialite and show promoter Sam Larry Eletu, noting that he underestimated Imole's glory.

She shared that Sam must have thought ending Mohbad's life would have been like squashing an ant to death.

"Naira Marley, you overestimated yourself" Yvonne Jegede

The actress also called out Naira Marley, the founder and owner of Marlians Record label, over the health condition of DJ Splash.

Jegede noted that Mohbad's former boss allowed himself to get intoxicated with money and power, thinking he could do whatever he wanted and get away with it.

Read an excerpt of Yvonne Jegede's post below:

"Sam Larry, you under estimated Imole’s glory, e shock you abi? You thought he was an ant that you could squash? You never see anything at all. Naira Marley, you overestimated yourself."

See Yvonne Jegede's post calling out Naira Marley and Sam Larry:

Netizens react to Yvonne Jegede's post calling out Naira Marley

See some of the reactions that Yvonne Jegede's post stirred online below:

@joyyaks4real:

"But this is not supposed to be a celebration now, haba what’s all dancing and singing for?"

@adewaleadetoun:

"I wish Imoleayo we stand up."

@six.tin3:

"Don't forget to keep unfollowing naira Marley Instagram account."

@eseyoma.s.w:

"They surely messed with the wrong child."

@detorera_obimakinde:

"His glory was indeed underestimated. They never saw this coming..."

@the_ceo_houseoftia:

"Mohbad is a star.. he's a child of destiny but world.ppl interfered.. wat av seen so far..he would have gone far in life.. his a child of promise.. a covenant child."

@imejj01:

"I strongly believe this guy still had life in him when d buried him....cos that dude is so alive in people's minds be careful who's light u want to quench by all means."

@veekhuma:

"Naira Marley is the Pharaoh of our tym,he didn't know wen to let Gods children go, he played with the wrong anointing."

@phumzy_rtw:

"E shock am o, Imole wey no let everybody Dey sleep well again."

@sholarpeter:

"Let’s see how he will climb the stage again… that’s if that will ever happen."

