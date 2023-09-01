International Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy recently shared during an interview that his career was stunted because he couldn't get into the U.K. for seven years

Controversial Nigerian global music star Burna Boy noted that Davido and Wizkid weren't better than him during the early years of his career; instead, he gave them a headstart

The singer, during the conversation, further noted that the moment he was let back into the UK in 2016, he told his manager that it was over for everybody else

Nigeria's first Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy, has sparked reactions online with comments he recently made in an interview with Interval Presents.

During the interview, one of the presenters noted that Burna Boy's career only took off after his hit song Ye dropped, which went into the stratosphere with Last Last.

Burna Boy shares during an interview why Wizkid and Davido blew up before him. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@davido/@wizkidayo

The singer responded that that assumption was correct. He noted that his career growth was stunted for the first seven years because he wasn't allowed into the U.K.

2016, I was allowed back into the U.K. I knew It was over - Burna Boy bragged

Burna further noted during the interview that the moment he was finally allowed back into the U.K. in 2016, he knew immediately that it was his time to shine.

He noted that after praising God, he just turned around and told his manager, Uncle T, that it was over for everybody else.

Watch Burna Boy's interview below:

See the reactions Burna Boy's comment stirred

@_soelsammy:

"Actually no lies mehn, because since 2016 burns has been on ."

@realhandsome_55:

"Destiny can be delayed but can not change."

@big7record:

"Burna really fvck things up walai there was no grammy album conversation before he came, no stadium filling conversation in naija music."

@audioboy_808:

"You were once at every wizkid London show stay humble back stage and wiz always bring u on stage.....wiz introduced you to international audience try to appreciate the little wiz did for u.....man always sound like he did it alone... always cap shiit."

@talkyashi:

"This guy cap too much, give credit to wiz and Davido. This guy caps too much, hin music no even hit the same, hin just they chase Yankee validation."

@hisxos:

"Upon say he was banned from entering the UK for 7 years e still get UK chart entries and sold out stadiums pass obiyo."

@parker_ojugo:

"Burna boy and yeye talk ehn ."

@seekeeeeeeeer:

"For real he was on the sideline for them years neglected by the industry because he was their favourite brothers, and even while he was banned from entering the UK for a while and up till now they're still playing mehn."

@boi_paze:

"I love his confidence ❤️❤️. ODOGWU NO BE NICKNAME."

@royhan_bello:

"Werey ni boboyi sha you wey ki|| person wey make them band you from entering UK for 10 years oloshi ni boboyi sha."

