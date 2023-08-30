Nigerian singer Burna Boy has added a new ring to his jewelleries collection, this time spending almost N2bn

In a video sighted online, the jeweller delivered the ring to the self-acclaimed African giant, and he could not believe his eyes

Burna added that he was angry he had to pay so much for the ring but seeing the diamonds made him realize it was worth it

It is hard to tell who splurges more millions and billions on diamonds between singers Davido and Burna Boy.

The self-acclaimed giant, on setting his eyes on his new $2m (N1.8bn) diamond ring, said he would not have believed if he was told years ago that he would spend such money.

Burna Boy splurges millions on diamond ring Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

The singer added that he was angry the jeweller who made the two faced ring charged him that much but he can finally see why.

Several photographers hung around and captured the moment as Burna gushed over his ring calling it the biggest diamond in the world.

On wearing the ring, Burna Boy screamed out of excitement.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's purchase

thepretty_precious:

"Burna boy get moneyNo need to talk too much evidence dey."

iwanfock:

"Let no bitter peoples compare him with anybody, just let him be the Giant he is."

moonerdc:

"How much be that Davido big Cuban again. ?"

jeffryprettypretty:

"The type of vanity i like "

mr_dbbk:

"These ones low key using jewelleries to compete with themselves, African thing."

oluwakemi._o:

"Money good o God punish poverty "

meetemmanueljacob:

"When Burna Boy says he’s the highest paid some people think it’s a joke Evidence plenty! No need for explanation."

eagle_marce:

"We’re more excited Davido gave that girl 2m Naira, make em Carry em ring go one side( he will misplace it when em don high on Igbo ) "

jamiefresh101:

"Odogwu,you go explain Taya because no evidence ooo 2 million dollars ko 10 million dollars ni."

