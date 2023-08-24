Music stars Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare, in a video, want African artists to be included in every international award category

The brothers stated that African artists have gone beyond being limited to a particular category

According to the Nigerian singers, Afrobeats can compete in other international categories

In a recent interview, Nigerian veteran singers Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare advocated for Afrobeats and African artists to be duly recognised on the international scene.

Peter and Paul, during a chat with Brooke Bailey of Tuff Gong Radio, stated that Afrobeats has gone beyond being limited to a particular award category.

Psquare advocates for more recognition of African artists on the international scene. Credit: @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy

The brothers stated that African artists, like their international colleagues, should be able to participate in other foreign award categories like Song of the Year, Artists of the Year, among others.

"Na we dey reign now, This na Afrobeat get it don properly. Enough of African categories, we don pass that category, put us in every category, we go take am, it should be included everywhere, it should be included in song of the year, artists of the year, na we get am."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to calls for African artists' inclusion in international award category

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; see them below:

undergroundspiritualgame:

"First thing first , Make music that speaks to the souls of people in Africa . Enough of Jabori senseless lyrics . Y’all just not making sense , that’s the only issue . Na Jonathan PDP make these boys o…"

afrolaud_usa:

"Yes! Afrobeats deserve all the credits!❤️."

afrolaud_usa:

"Let's tell it like it is, black music is black music, no more African categories."

priceless.000:

"Me self tire o.. Fact, Afrobeat all the way ."

noel_aiworo:

"@psquareworld .Speaking facts...Afrobeats Artist should be in every Nomination Grammy category, Sony of the year, Artist of the year, new Artist of the year Album of the year, Record of the year categories from now on . GOD IS THE GREATEST ."

