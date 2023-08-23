Music star Burna Boy's mum, Bose Ogulu, has shared lovely moments from her trip to Egypt

The singer's mum shared pictures and videos of her at the Great Pyramids of Giza as she went on to name herself 'Pyramid Topper'

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to share their take on her visit to the Pyramids

Grammy award winner Burna Boy's mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, was recently in the North African country of Egypt, and she didn't fail to visit one of the world's seven wonders, the Great Pyramids of Giza, in Cairo.

The singer's mum shared adorable pictures and short clips of her at the Pyramids.

Burna Boy's mum at the Great Pyramids of Giza. Credit: @thenamix

Not stopping there, Burna Boy's mum went on to hand herself a new title, the 'Pyramid Topper.'

Bose wrote in her caption:

"I can now claim the title of 'Pyramid Topper'."

See her post, including videos below:

According to Wikipedia, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the largest Egyptian pyramid and served as the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu, who ruled during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom.

Of the seven wonders, only the Pyramid of Giza, which is also by far the oldest of the wonders, still remains standing.

Fans react as Burna Boy's mum visits the Great Pyramid of Giza

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

kch_ase:

"I pray I make my mum happy one day I believe ❤️.

billypaidd:

"Mum rocks it better."

dc4life147:

" mama of Africa."

oluchy.xx:

"that first slide is so funny."

only1ehis:

"You deserve to be happy mama. You've done a very great job on Our favorite Burna Boy and his siblings. God bless you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @thenamix."

dyamondrey:

"Yes mama claim it you deserve it! ."

