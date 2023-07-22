Popular Senegalese-born American singer Akon has dropped yet again another bombshell, and this time his comments have set fans of two Nigerian superstars against each other

Akon was recently on the drink champs podcast, where he was asked who he would pick as his favourite between Burna Boy and Davido; he chose the latter as the better singer

The American pop star went on to explain why he picked Davido ahead of Burna Boy while noting that the OBO doesn't get as many flowers as he deserves

Veteran American pop star Akon, famous for his unpopular opinions and divisive comments, has dropped yet another one.

Akon was recently on the popular podcast show The Drink Champs and was asked his thoughts about Afrobeats and its meteoric growth over the last decade.

American singer Akon stirs reactions online after an interview where he called Davido a beast went viral. Photo credit: @akon/@burnaboygram/@davido

Source: Instagram

During the conversations about Afrobeat, Akon was asked to pick between the biggest Afrobeats superstars out of Nigeria, Davido and Burna Boy.

Akon picked Davido as his favourite while describing the young Afrobeat superstar as a beast who doesn't get enough recognition for how much hard work he puts into his craft.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Listen to Akon's interview as he chooses who his favourite Afrobeat star is:

See how netizens reacted to Akon's comment about Davido and Burna Boy

@sharonjonah123:

"Burnaboy is currently bigger than Akon and Davido."

@kamsy_ikechiukwu:

"Nah Grammy remian, make our David collect, pikin wey no get Mama, nah God dey guide am."

@uc_chilex:

"No arguments here. Davido is the biggest artist in the whole of the African continent I tell you that."

@beylaryrdk:

"They all know Davido pave the way for everyone Davido music was the first Afrobeat music to get PLAQUE IN UNITED STATES THE FIRST AFROBEAT AIRTIST TO GOT SIGNED INTO INTERNATIONAL RECORD LABEL ⚡️ DAVIDO THE GREAT DAVIDO IS THE BRIGDE ."

@flodoskii:

"Davido paved the way for Afrobeats to hit mainstream in the UNITED STATES."

@cjayyoo:

"Man didn’t think or flick for a second, God bless all DAVIDO supporter."

@afrikan_sage:

"Lol Akon is Davido’s friend. What do you expect? Any profit and fan focused marketing corporation will invest on Burna before thinking about any African artist."

Fans react as a clip of Davido in the club singing Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian Afrobeat maestro has sparked reactions online after a clip of him in the club in Dubai vibing to the song of his rival colleague Burna Boy.

The Timeless crooner in the viral video was seen singing along while dancing to Burna Boy's break-up song 'Last Last', which he released after his relationship with Jamaican-UK rapper Stefflon Don crashed.

However, Davido's attitude while vibing to the heartbreak song stirred netizens' attention the most about the clip.

Source: Legit.ng