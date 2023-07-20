BBNaija star Laycon, added another feather to his crown by earning a master's degree from a top England university

The rap singer, who also won the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2020, is grateful for his achievement

On Instagram, he shared snapshots and videos of himself wearing his cap and gown while fans and colleagues celebrated him

Much-loved reality TV star Laycon made his fans proud once more with his recent educational acquisition.

The former Big Brother Naija star took to Instagram to announce that he has gotten his Master's in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth, England.

Grateful for the journey so far, he appreciated everyone who made the it a remarkable one for him.

"Congratulations to Me, MA INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS !!!

Thanks to everyone who made this possible; forever grateful and excited for what's to come !!!Thanks to my lecturers and I'm proud to be an alumni of the @portsmouthuni."

BBNaija Laycon's video sparks reactions

Fans and celebrities joined the star to celebrate his latest win. See their comments below:

@toyor_pr:

"No wonder you no really focus on music again. Congrats bro."

prisoge__:

"Layy Layy the Big Bad Wolf ."

beefrosh2021:

"Man of honour."

do2dtun:

"This book.. you Sabi am.. oya! welcome back to the street hustle.. we dey expect you .. proud of you."

dsho500:

"Na person wey go big brother b ds..no b does one go big brother to have sex...congratulations."

ceolumineeofficial:

"Waooooooooooo! Congratulations Champ."

sisi_thebigtycoon:

"I no stan rubbish!!! Congratulations my ultimate fave, my winner my president Omo oba ."

tluertttyevo:

"I didn't vote for nonsense."

