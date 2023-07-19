Ahead of his Apple Music live performance, Nigerian singer Burna Boy explained how he draws fans in with his art

According to him, people get to experience his album by being immersed in it even though they aren't in reality

The si ger added that his album Love, Damini cover was inspired by his favourite birthday, where he saw veteran singer Daddy Showkey

Nigerian singer Burna Boy gave his fans a sneak peek of his favourite birthday with his Love, Damini album cover.

According to the singer, he wanted to give people an immersive experience just by looking at the album cover.

Netizens react as Burna Boy talks about being inspired by Daddy Showkey Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@daddyshowkey

He added that just by looking at the art cover, people can feel the elements, and it brings them in the way he wants.

The Love, Damini cover sees Burna Boy in a suit with cakes and balloons surrounding him like a birthday boy.

He revealed it represents his favourite birthday, where he was taken to a theme park and saw Daddy Showkey perform.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's revealtion

The singer's video got people commending him and thanking Daddy Shwokey for being an inspiration.

Read some comments below:

djkross_cubana:

"Can u hear Burnaboy talk about showkey ?? They gonna be inquisitive who the hell is daddy showkey. Bro the roots. This Niggah is repping heavily. Give him his flowers jare."

solidwave:

"BURNA BOY is the Absolute worlds Greatest, y’all will not understand now but will years to come "

hana_mnzali76:

"The best singer in the whole world ❤️"

burnaffide_ghram:

"Burna Boy, a testament of greatness . Dream big and see it come into reality."

iamcheemar;

"@daddyshowkey God bless you for being an inspiration! ❤️✨"

freebwoilight:

"The Global Giant ✨"

