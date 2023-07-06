Nigerian music superstar Davido respond to American rapper Bossie's public request that the singer should call him

Many of the Timeless hitmaker's fans who came across the tweet thought it was right for the US hip hop artist to call their own and not the other way round

In the midst of the heated debate, the DMW boss took to Twitter to reveal his thoughts on working with the US star

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to American rapper Boosie's desire to be reached as soon as possible.

According to Legit.ng, Boosie sparked outrage on Twitter on Wednesday, July 5, when he asked the FEM crooner to contact his phone line.

Davido answers American rapper Boosie's call on Twitter Credit: @boosie, @davido

Source: Instagram

The hip-hop musician stated that he had signed two of the 'hottest' Afrobeats artists with whom he wishes to collaborate with the DMW chief.

He informed Davido to seek DaBaby's phone number, which infuriated fans and sparked a backlash.

Boosie wrote; "@davido bro I need you to call me ASAP! I just signed the hottest DUO Afro beats artists, too hard! Get my number from @DaBabyDaBaby !! I NEED YOU!!"

Although 30BG followers were infuriated, an ecstatic Davido expressed interest in future cooperation.

He quoted the tweet and wrote, "Say dem go feel it ! ⏳"

See their conversation below

Daviddo's response to Bossie sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many netizens were surprised to see Davido's immediate response. Se their comments below:

@Mydazofficial:

"We for tell am say we dey UNAVAILABLE buh NA MONEY."

@Ishencemello:

"Them really feel am king OBO ."

@Fadilulahi_:

"Pesin need ur help and e no fit call u directly hin still con ask u to collect his number from someone else just lol … 001 una."

@oluchiichi:

"Have some pride please."

@iamthatyinka2:

:The one wey dem feel never do you?"

@dejeto6:

"Don’t call that ngga, He should reach out to you man."

