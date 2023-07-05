US rapper, Boosie, caused a buzz on social media after showing interest in working with Nigerian singer, Davido

Boosie had tweeted at Davido, telling the Nigerian star to collect his number of another rapper, Da Baby, and call him

Boosie’s post sparked mixed reactions with many Nigerians telling the US star to call Davido by himself

American rapper, Boosie, caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space after expressing interest in working with Davido.

It all started when the 40-year-old US star took to his Twitter page to tweet at Davido to call him.

In the post, Boosie said that he needed Davido to call him and told him to get his number from another US rapper, Da Baby.

He wrote:

“@davido bro I need you to call me ASAP! I just signed the hottest DUO Afro beats artists, too hard! Get my number from @DaBabyDaBaby !! I NEED YOU!!”

Nigerians react as US rapper Boosie tells Davido to collect his number and call him

Boosie’s tweet soon made the rounds on Nigerian social media space and it drew a series of interesting comments from Davido’s fans.

While some of them were pleased at the prospects of the US star wanting to work with Davido, others told Boosie to call the DMW boss himself because he was the one begging for his attention.

