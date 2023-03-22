“Trying to Hold in the Tears”: Rema Goes Emotional As Calm Down Sets New Record on Billboard Hot 100
- Nigerian youngster Rema couldn’t hide his excitement as his hit song Calm Down featuring Selena Gomez reached a new milestone
- Rema made it to his first Billboard Hot 100 and shared the good news across his social media pages
- Many of the singer’s colleagues, as well as fans and wellwishers, have stormed his comment section with congratulatory messages
Mavin star and one of Nigeria’s trending singers, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has set a new record for himself in his music career on the global stage.
This comes as the singer earned his first Billboard Hot 100 with Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez.
In a statement he shared via his Instagram page, Rema expressed gratitude to God and Selena Gomez as he revealed he tried to hold back his tears.
He wrote:
“Trying to hold in the tears, I know how hard I worked to get my sound here, I’m grateful to God for how far I’ve come. Love to the ones who believed, love to the Queen @selenagomez ✌❤️.”
See his post below:
Calm Down was first released on February 11, 2022, before Rema dropped a remix with Selena Gomez in August of the same year.
Celebrities, fans congratulate Rema
Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:
fireboydml:
"congratulations brother."
donjazzy:
"Congratulations Young Lorde."
6lack:
"been him, still him, always gonna be Him!"
thutmose:
"The whole world is dancing to this ❤️ I been tryna tell em that boy a rockstar."
eteknotion:
"Selena Gomez factor really helped . Kudos man."
okikidft:
"God never fails “Love to the ones who believed."
diamond_d:
"o the world ,This is just the beginning ❤️ come are the days when African music will be number #1 on billboard."
Source: Legit.ng