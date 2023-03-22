Nigerian youngster Rema couldn’t hide his excitement as his hit song Calm Down featuring Selena Gomez reached a new milestone

Rema made it to his first Billboard Hot 100 and shared the good news across his social media pages

Many of the singer’s colleagues, as well as fans and wellwishers, have stormed his comment section with congratulatory messages

Mavin star and one of Nigeria’s trending singers, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has set a new record for himself in his music career on the global stage.

This comes as the singer earned his first Billboard Hot 100 with Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez.

Rema expresses gratitude to God. Credit: @heisrema

In a statement he shared via his Instagram page, Rema expressed gratitude to God and Selena Gomez as he revealed he tried to hold back his tears.

He wrote:

“Trying to hold in the tears, I know how hard I worked to get my sound here, I’m grateful to God for how far I’ve come. Love to the ones who believed, love to the Queen @selenagomez ✌❤️.”

See his post below:

Calm Down was first released on February 11, 2022, before Rema dropped a remix with Selena Gomez in August of the same year.

Celebrities, fans congratulate Rema

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

fireboydml:

"congratulations brother."

donjazzy:

"Congratulations Young Lorde."

6lack:

"been him, still him, always gonna be Him!"

thutmose:

"The whole world is dancing to this ❤️ I been tryna tell em that boy a rockstar."

eteknotion:

"Selena Gomez factor really helped . Kudos man."

okikidft:

"God never fails “Love to the ones who believed."

diamond_d:

"o the world ,This is just the beginning ❤️ come are the days when African music will be number #1 on billboard."

Barcelona FC uses Rema’s song in their video as they arrive in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Spanish football club Barcelona made use of Rema's Calm Down in a video of them arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona shared the video on its official Instagram account.

Reacting, someone said:

"This is great, Love nwatiti was on everywhere on social media last year almost every football clubs used that song, i fact every big social media account."

Source: Legit.ng