A Nigerian boy has taken to Instagram to show off a mini-SUV car that he built, and the video has gone viral

In the short clip, the boy was seen using a remote to control the car, and it moved and even did a nice reverse

Instagram users are commending the boy for his efforts and many said he would go places in the future

An Instagram video shows a Nigerian boy who has successfully constructed a tiny car.

The boy who calls himself The Inventor posted the car on his Instagram page, saying he could even do more complicated things.

The young boy says he could build a Ferrari. Photo credit: Instagram/@inve.ntor59m

Source: Instagram

In the video, the boy said the next car he would build is a Ferrari, even as he asked for support from the general public.

He placed the tiny car on a smooth surface, and he used remote control buttons to make it move.

The car moved gradually and smoothly and then stopped before he made it reverse when he pressed a particular button.

There is a cable linking the tiny car with the remote control in the boy's hands.

The Inventor wrote in the caption of the short clip:

"Please support I want to make Ferrari next."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users as Nigerian boy shows off his tiny car

@sakzayn said:

"Also, open a LinkedIN account and post your videos! People will soon start reposting your stuff everywhere so you can also leverage all platforms to gain your recognition."

@mbachyke said:

"You need to enrol into coding for engine design. Nigeria needs you."

@vray_art1 said:

"You are a genius bro. The sky is your starting point. Sour high bro."

@__kriistal_007' said:

"No worry you don blow."

@ayo.a.stix commented:

"Brooooooo you're going places by God's grace."

