"You Don Blow": Young Nigerian Boy Constructs Small Mini-SUV, Controls it With Remote in Viral Video
People

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian boy has taken to Instagram to show off a mini-SUV car that he built, and the video has gone viral
  • In the short clip, the boy was seen using a remote to control the car, and it moved and even did a nice reverse
  • Instagram users are commending the boy for his efforts and many said he would go places in the future

An Instagram video shows a Nigerian boy who has successfully constructed a tiny car.

The boy who calls himself The Inventor posted the car on his Instagram page, saying he could even do more complicated things.

Photos of a Nigerian boy who built a mini-car.
The young boy says he could build a Ferrari. Photo credit: Instagram/@inve.ntor59m
Source: Instagram

In the video, the boy said the next car he would build is a Ferrari, even as he asked for support from the general public.

He placed the tiny car on a smooth surface, and he used remote control buttons to make it move.

The car moved gradually and smoothly and then stopped before he made it reverse when he pressed a particular button.

There is a cable linking the tiny car with the remote control in the boy's hands.

The Inventor wrote in the caption of the short clip:

"Please support I want to make Ferrari next."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users as Nigerian boy shows off his tiny car

@sakzayn said:

"Also, open a LinkedIN account and post your videos! People will soon start reposting your stuff everywhere so you can also leverage all platforms to gain your recognition."

@mbachyke said:

"You need to enrol into coding for engine design. Nigeria needs you."

@vray_art1 said:

"You are a genius bro. The sky is your starting point. Sour high bro."

@__kriistal_007' said:

"No worry you don blow."

@ayo.a.stix commented:

"Brooooooo you're going places by God's grace."

