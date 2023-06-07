A video taken in a Nigerian church has caused a massive buzz after it made the rounds on social media

In the viral clip, some female Celestial church members were seen choreographing to Ayra Starr’s Sability song during service

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens with many of them bashing the girls’ outfits, dance moves and choice of music

Top Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr’s music recently made its way to church and the video has caused a buzz on social media.

In a video posted on TikTok by @Lulifiedbaby3 and spotted by Legit.ng, a group of girls who are Celestial Church members were seen choreographing to Ayra Starr’s hit song, Sability.

The girls rocked matching white tops with their church cloth tied around their waist and their church caps on their heads as they moved their bodies to Ayra Starr’s song.

A bowl of money was placed in front of the girls for other church members to put in some money as they continued to dance.

Netizens blow hot over video of Celestial girls dancing to Ayra Starr’s song in church

The video of the girls dancing to Ayra Starr’s song in a Celestial Church went viral online and raised eyebrows from some netizens. A number of them were not pleased about the choice of music and the dance moves in a place of worship.

Read some of their comments below:

olajumoke2302:

“That girl in front get am for body the top isn't crop na she crop am dey pepper woli wey dey front body.”

fab_pweetyliz:

“Crop top ninu cele??o wrong nau Song is wrong, twerking inside church gan o wrong , but who are we to judge them.”

balinga777:

“Nothing wrong with the song and the kids dancing to it. We focus on the wrong and meanwhile Arya Starr is a born cele girl.”

choicest_exclusive_services:

“What is wrong with the lyrics or the artiste herself exactly? It's not that serious na,tho I won't want it used too but the song is not so bad.....why am I laughing ,stopeet.”

_moboluwaduro_:

“Sability don turn gospel song? Even Olusho and woli sef go dey follow them vibe to the song.. Olorun ku suuru”

africanbarbie_barbie:

“This is so so wrong.. what happened to using a gospel song.. ”

Omobolanle_ii:

“You no see their crop top lmao”

Tifebaby9:

“Why are people angry?? Ayra star is a celestial being. So cele children are dancing to a celestial being music”

Rare video of Ayra Starr without makeup trends

Mavin songster Ayra Starr, also known as Sabi Girl, has left many talking over a video of her sampling her new song, Alone.

In the video, Ayra Starr was seen with a young man, her brother, in a studio as she happily vibed to her new project.

The Sabi Girl was, however, without makeup on, which saw some netizens sharing different takes on her facial look.

