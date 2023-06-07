The events surrounding Burna Boy’s historic feat at the 80,000-capacity London Stadium in the United Kingdom have continued to get a hold on fans and netizens

A recent update reverberated the internet in regards to the fashion statement he made at his London show

For his event, Burna wore a gorgeous ensemble designed by a Hong Kong-born London-based designer, which many have termed feminine

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy made history over the weekend with his historic performance at an 80,000-capacity show in London.

Ronami Ogulu, his sister and formal stylist, styled him for the occasion in a burnt orange suit with frills from designer Robert Wun.

Burna Boy wears Designer Robert Wun, twins with Tracee Ellis Credit: @burnaboygram, @traceeellisross

Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of the renowned diva Diana Ross, wore this identical outfit, which has the internet buzzing.

See their pictures below

Netizens react to Burna Boy's outfit

lefemariey:

"Burna and woman cloth❤️ last time na Arya star top he wear."

_lucky_brown:

"If na another guy wear this outfit now una go attack am ,why u go even love this dress on a man like Burna."

omolaraqueen7:

"Maybe he didn't know it's woman's dress ."

favour_ojor:

"It's y'all's selective outrage for me. Someone's just said "at least Burna boy didn't apply lip gloss"... I wonder if Burna wears lip gloss, what will be the next point you'll find as a difference between him and Eniola or Denola? The obvious hypocrisy ‍♂️."

olamorella:

"Hmmmmmm,, make una shar talk truth,, cos wetin be this ."

damifee:

"If na Enioluwa wear this outfit eh ,internet for no rest Una for don drag the poor boy."

