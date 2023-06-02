A snippet of a day in the life of international Afrobeat singer Davido has gone viral after the OBO was heard saying during the documentary that he loves making people happy

The singer also revealed during the documentary just how hard he works, noting that he is usually up recording when most people are asleep

Ace YouTuber Tayo Aina was the host of the documentary after he spent 24 hours with Davido, following him around the world in just one day

A snippet of a documentary based on international Afrobeat singer Davido released by ace YouTuber Tayo Aina, as he spends a day in the singer's life, goes viral.

Davido could be heard talking about his return to music after his 7-months hiatus, after he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido trends online after the documentary 'a day in OBO's life' by Tayo Aina went viral. Photo credit: @tayoainafilms/@davido

The DMW boss also shared during the documentary his plans to ensure that in the next five to six years in the music industry, he owns and ensures he becomes even a more prominent force than he is now.

However, the highlight of the snippet was the comments the singer made about how much he loves making people and just how hard he works.

Watch the snippet of a 'Day in Davido's Life' below:

See the reactions that snippet stirred online

@n6oflife6:

"I really wish other A-Listers Will bless the Culture with their accessibility as much as David does. So many stories to tell."

@deji_atte:

"I can see shots from Gaborone, Botswana…. It’s going to be a good watch!!!"

@kaydeyofficial:

"It’s really very hard for YouTubers to meet up with Davido, Wizkid and Burna but of course Tayo you’re the goat, this is huge, nice one ."

@iClearment:

"This next 5-6 years, I need to own this shet", this part got me."

@AIfeosame:

"You make me happy with this everyday!"

@TundeSmilez:

"His energy even if this guy was ajepako I believe he’s still going to make it regardless."

@jamesiyaji1:

"Bro this is amazing man big ups to @davido the hardest hard working artiste I know."

@BobbyStone99:

"This next 5-6 years, I need to own this shet" that's a man on a mission."

@DamilolaEdwin:

"This is huge... Can't wait to watch ❤️."

Davido celebrates as album 'Timeless' hits 1bn streams, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido trends online after the latest numbers from his megahit album Timeless were released.

According to TurnTable Charts, Davido's Timeless project is set to hit 1 billion streams across just five platforms after just two months on the chart.

TurnTable also released that Davido's Timeless record is the first Afrobeat album to spend eight weeks at no.1 on the Top 50 Nigeria music charts.

Source: Legit.ng