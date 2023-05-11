Nigerian superstar singer, Rema, recently shared a clip from his time in India where he is set to commence his tour

In the clip, the singer is seen with celebrated Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra

Malhotra who is reportedly going to dress the star, is known for redefining and modernizing how actors look in Indian films

Rema is undoubtedly having a blast in India following his first trip to the country.

The Mavin signee who is set to perform in the Asian country is reportedly going to be dressed by one of India's finest and celebrated fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

Photos of Rema and the designer Credit: @heisrema, @heisremanewss

About Manish Malhotra

Malhotra couturier, costume stylist, entrepreneur, filmmaker, revivalist based in Mumbai, India.

Wikipedia describes him as an award-winning designer who has been entrenched in the twin worlds of fashion and film for the past three decades.

"He has styled and designed for more than thousands of movies and won numerous awards. He is known for redefining and modernizing how actors look in Indian films and reviving some of the country's forgotten crafts."

Rema meets with Manish Malhotra

Taking to his Instagram Story, Rema posted a photo which captured a moment of conversation between him and Malhotra.

A video shared on one of his fan base Instagram pages sees the two men posing for the cameras as they shake hands.

According to the post, the designer will be dressing Rema up for his upcoming concert in India.

Check out the video below:

