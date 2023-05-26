Social media users have been buzzing with reaction following the Renewed Hope Concert

The concert was put together ahead of Presidential-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inauguration into office

Several stars, including Timaya, Asake, Fireboy and a host of others, performed at the event

For many people, the Renewed Hope Concert was one for the books, courtesy of the stars who made it a memorable night.

From the thrilling sounds of Asake and Fireboy's Bandana hit track to Timaya's cheeky performance of As E Dey Sweet Us, music fans in attendance were left ecstatic.

Photos of some stars at the concert Credit: @notjusok

Source: Instagram

Despite the seemingly mass animosity that has trailed the incoming government, a surprising number of Nigerian music stars performed at the event.

Below are some memorable performances from the music concert:

1. Timaya performs As E Dey Sweet Us

The singer left many fans - both on and offline - amused and excited with his energetic performance of his hit song, As E Dey Sweet Us.

Whether directed at the opposition or an indirect message to the new government, fans had a good time during his few minutes on stage.

2. Wande Coal performs My Way

The singer brought the energy and vibe to the show with My Way.

From the video, a huge crowd can be seen singing along to the lyrics of the popular song.

3. Fireboy and Asake perform together

The YBNL boys were also present at the concert, delivering a thrilling performance.

The duo performed their hit song, Bandana, on stage to a visibly thrilled audience.

4. Brymo wows fans with his voice

The folk and pop singer came through with his ensnaring voice as he performed to an excited audience.

Being an avid supported of Tinubu, his appearance at the event came as little surprise.

5. KCee

The popular singer's appearance at the event left many people surprised.

He performed his 2013 hit song, Limpopo.

6. Waje wows crowd with beautiful voice

Seemingly the only popular female artiste to perform at the event, Waje gave it her all, serenading the crowd with her sonorous voice.

7. BNXN performs Gwagwalada

The dreadlocked singer brought his energy on stage, thrilling fans with his latest hit single, Gwagwalada.

Netizens react to performances at Renewed Hope Concert

kelvocal:

"Tax payers money wasting on concert when you have a huge problem Buhari created on ground you need to tackle head on."

iamdelisauce:

"Las las non of these artiste send una papa. Dem go all cash out."

nelson_miles_gram:

"Make UGM sha no go attack kcee house for east Tomorrow morning."

mrnooodles001:

"Lol am sure they broke the bank to get Asake here."

jb__funkie_orazi:

"Ybnl boss no dey play with money."

casted_sule_:

"Make hear this celeb complain about the government again."

