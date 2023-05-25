Nigerian singer Asake has achieved a very commendable feat on the Apple Music Nigeria chart

In a post seen online, the Yoga crooner's unreleased album has already dusted others to sit at number two behind Davido's Timeless

While fans of the singer commended the feat, other netizens pointed out that something fishy is going on

Fast-rising Nigerian act, Asake keeps breaking barriers, and this time around, with an album that has not even been released.

According to reports, the singer's Work of Art album now sits on the second spot on the Apple Music Nigeria chart.

Asake's album moves to displace Davido's Timeless Photo credit: @asakemusic/@tooexclusive_com

Source: Instagram

By the time the album is finally dropped, there is a high chance Davido's Timeless will fall off its current number one spot.

See post below:

Reactions to Asake's new feat

ebakivied:

"Dem de download artwork too. Cus I nor understand "

thay0r:

"Asake Dan buy streaming farm down."

kenzyofficiall_:

"King of the Nigerian apple chart "

holuwa_beejay:

"Something is not right about this...no Cap."

marrizzymusic:

"E don Go like that "

dozieedezuno:

"Legend or no legend dey 4 otilo "

dr.baryoh:

"Streaming farm."

kiki_of_abj01:

"Beat the odds @asakemusic."

Fans in shock as Asake’s new song with Olamide hits no.1 on Naija music chart

Asake proved once again that he is the king of the Naija music charts as his latest track, Amapiano, hit the number-one spot on the top 100 after just 24 hours that it was released.

The new song by the YBNL artist is a collaborative effort with his label boss, Olamide Baddo. The new track is a significant departure from the usual Afro-fusion style that Asake is famous for.

It left many drooling over both singers' exceptional musical talents and capacity to bend sounds, melodies and rhythms to do their bidding.

Don Jazzy cries out as videos of Rema in India trend online

Don Jazzy's Rema is having a great time in India, so much so that he has stayed long enough to repeat words in Hindu without stuttering or struggling.

In a video on blogger Tundeednut's page, Rema, on a TV show, stunned the presenter and a huge crowd as he repeated words spoken to him in Hindu.

The crowd went wild when the Calm Down crooner did the famous Indian hand and head gestures while speaking.

Taking to Tundeednut's comment section, Don Jazzy lamented that the Indians are enjoying Rema so much he has not been allowed to return to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng