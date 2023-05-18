A viral photo of renowned Nigerian singer, Davido and American R&B artist Chris Brown has stirred attention online

A popular Twitter media influencer, Fabulous Jr, has sparked reactions online after he shared a photo collage of Nigerian singer Davido and American R&B pop star Chris Brown both sharing the same tattoos.

Fabulous pointed out that the musical colleagues both share a unique tattoo in quite the most oblivious positions on their bodies.

Nigerian media man sparks reactions online as he spots a unique tattoo that Davido and American singer Chris Brown share.

Source: Twitter

The media personality pointed out the tattoos that read "OHB" before asking if the tats were not signs of the artists belonging to a certain occultic group.

See what Fabulous wrote:

"Davido and Chris Brown shares the same “OHB” tattoo shey no be cultist them b? ."

See Fabulous' post below:

