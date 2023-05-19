Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia is carving her niche in the entertainment industry as she is interning for Beyoncé

According to a list released by the artiste for her sold-out Renaissance World Tour, Natalia Bryant is interning for her

This is not the first time for Natalie to work with the 41-year-old as in 2021, The Alien Superstar singer hired her to model for her Ivy Park collection

The late NBA star Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has been hired as an intern for Beyoncé's sold-out Renaissance World Tour.

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia is carving a niche for herself. Photo: Natalia Bryant.

Natalia interning for Beyoncé

In a released list of people who would get working for the Grammy award-winning artiste's sold-out tour, fans were quick to spot Natalia Bryant's name.

The 20-year-old will be interning for Beyoncé. This is, however, not the first time she is working for the Thique singer.

Natalia worked for the mother of three in 2021 as she modelled alongside her and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter for the Ivy Park 'Halls of Ivy' campaign.

Some have argued that the 20-year-old leveraged her nepo-baby rights.

For those unfamiliar with the term, it is a short form for a nepotism baby— a celebrity child who has succeeded in their career. It might be the same career or adjacent to that of their parents, and the implication hence, they are only successful since their parents had a role to play.

Beyoncé's trust circle

According to Daily Mail, the singer loves hiring people from her inner circle whom she trusts, and it is no wonder that her mum Tina Knowles is heading the costume design and her uncle Larry Beyince is the VIP manager for The Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé formally credited herself as the director, executive producer, creative director, and musical arranger of the tour - which Billboard projected will gross approximately $300m (₦138b)

