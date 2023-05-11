A video of a woman's blue ensemble has left many TikTok users cracking up with laughter

In the video posted by @ayabaesthe, the woman was seen rocking a two-piece with a huge headgear

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

African elegance is not new to the world, and one woman has shown how to rock a dramatic look with finesse.

TikToker, @ayabaesthe, posted a video of the said woman in a blue monochrome ensemble.

Photos of the woman. Credit: @ayabaesthe

Source: TikTok

What stood out about the woman's appearance was not just her dance but how huge her headgear was.

Popularly known as gele in Nigeria, the gear was styled to command attention, doing well to block the view of whoever would be unfortunate to sit behind her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of woman's gele headgear

Oyintofe.o:

"Is that you Queen Charlotte."

FPeggy:

"The car came out of the gele."

finest_stitch:

"most high gele."

fae_oma:

"imagine sitting in front of this woman in church."

Olubunmi Abiola Johnson:

"this headtie gan na most high gele ever recorded."

RAE LANi ᥫ᭡:

"Satellite dish gele it is well."

IgboQueen :

"The Guinness Book of records needs to see this.Highest #Gele #Nigerian #Fashion"

isaacxon:

"When you tire your problems in your gele and party hard regardless."

mofupe:

"Oga O. This is the real most high. God bless."

Lisa’s Sillage:

"No , because this is my gele at my siblings wedding sooo rock on mummy."

Little fashionista takes on the Met Gala: Video of girl's spot-on Rihanna cosplay goes viral

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, where celebrities showcase their most extravagant outfits on the red carpet.

Following the success of the prestigious fashion event, a little girl identified as @lil_raspberrry seems to be trending over her impressive cosplay of Rihanna's iconic white outfit.

The Met Gala 2023 paid respect to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld by making his designs the event's theme, and Riri interpreted it in her own unique way.

Source: Legit.ng