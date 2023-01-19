Celebrity lovebirds Simi and Adekunle Gold have sparked hilarious reactions from their fans in the online community

Simi shared a video showing the moment she plaited her hubby’s hair but he wasn’t entirely pleased with how long it took her to complete the hair

The mother of one hilariously trolled her hubby in the clip and social media users had different things to say about them

Lovebirds Adekunle Gold and Simi are not to be found wanting when it comes to celebrities who flaunt their love on social media.

A recent video of the music stars making the rounds online captured the moment Simi got busy with her husband’s hair.

Simi trolls hubby in a video as she plaits his hair. Photo: @symplysimi

The songstress turned to his personal hairdresser as she took her time to plait the hair while taking her fans through the process.

However, Adekunle Gold, on the other hand, appeared impatient with his wife as he had somewhere else to go.

When she finally finished plaiting the hair and asked for feedback, the husband hilariously faulted how long it took her to complete the task at hand.

Simi, in turn, mentioned how she would have dealt with him if they didn’t already have a child together.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

ayo_abiodun_abiodun said:

"Baba say you yaf to learn speed since you wanto open hairdressing shop."

empresspearl2107 said:

"First thing I see on the social media Street today. I pray we all have good reasons to be genuinely happy today. simi last line hennn ."

symplydivie_ said:

"So cute I love these two after davido and chioma I love love and I sha find my own love and soul mate ."

flakyjen said:

"Love is sweet when u are with the right person."

adaugo____ said:

"aww this is cute ."

lola_liquor said:

"‘If it’s not that maybe that aff born for you, I would have said God will punish you’ … my own husband should just be prepared ."

tofunmii said:

“If not that I’ve born for you, I for say God should punish you."

Adekunle Gold and Simi get tattoos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Adekunle Gold and his wife took to social media to flaunt their new tattoos.

From indications, the husband and wife got the new drawings in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

Social media users who reacted hilariously mentioned how the two were inspired by singer Davido and his woman, Chioma.

