Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido have once again been compared by music lovers and social media users over their dexterity

A Twitter user first started the conversation after a close listen to Burna Boy’s critically acclaimed album Outside

The tweep noted that the Twice as Tall singer was more musically versed and talented than his peers, which raised different hot takes online

The conversation around the country’s most recognised music stars, Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid, has continued to be a loop that springs itself on any occasion.

A Twitter user identified as @dboydoingthings recently found an opportunity to talk about the three superstars after a meticulous listen to Burn Boy’s trailblazing album Outside, when he concluded that the Last Last crooner was ahead of his mates in the game.

Pictures of Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido Credit: @burnaboygram, @wizkid, @davido

Source: Instagram

According to the tweep, Burn Boy has a better pen game and sonic delivery than both.

"Listened to Burna Boy’s Outside album again, Omo ati Wizkid, o ati Davido o, nobody reach Burna Boy musically... Make we dey talk true."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below

Internet users give their honest takes

_abdul_rahman_:

"Odogwu na lyrical beast ❤️."

rhemmygold1:

'Shey Burna wey dey give us steady fela remix ODOGWU 4a reason."

dahmy_africano:

"If u think am go farrrr na true ."

th3.1nsid3r:

"When Wiz start to sing song, Burna boy na video vixen for ghetto."

flerrydona_wears:

"Some guys don’t know music his good in his own aspect but don’t compare with wizkid the guy nah wizard when will talk about music. Can’t you see how he broke awards is now about having good hit can you break awards."

skeng7g:

"FACTS Burna is the most talented, which is the reason why despite a few setbacks like not being signed to a popular label at the start of his career, he has still managed to surpass all his peers. Sold out more arenas than any african artiste and has now moved on to Stadiums ."

Burna Boy’s mum turns hype woman, hails his band as they entertain ‘oyinbo' crowd

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu loves to have a great time whenever the singer is on tour or simply performing at an event.

The singer, alongside Tems and Rema, performed at the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show on February 19 in Utah, United States.

In a video sighted online, Burna's mum Bose was seen with his band, The Outsiders, as they performed a tune on their drums and other instruments.

Source: Legit.ng